This Friday night on WWE SmackDown, The Bloodline has a chance to potentially break a huge record which was set five years ago. This would only be possible if The Usos survive their next match.

The Usos won the SmackDown Tag Team Championships by defeating The Mysterios at Money in the Bank 2021. Their fifth reign proved to be iconic. Not only they beat crowd-favourites RK-Bro at WrestleMania this year, but also dethroned them for the RAW Tag Team Titles on the May 20 edition of SmackDown.

Jimmy and Jey Uso are now regarded as the Undisputed Tag Team Champions. Their 481-day reign is the second-longest male tag team championship reign in WWE history. The New Day trio of Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Big E are at the top of the list with 483 days.

This record might not hold for long. The Bloodline is aiming for absolute glory on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown. While Roman Reigns has completed 800 days as champion, Jimmy and Jey Uso will face Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods to earn the title of the most dominant tag team ever.

Coming off their big win over The Brawling Brutes at Crown Jewel, The Usos seem to have the momentum heading into this fierce contest.

The two teams are no strangers, having fought on multiple occasions, including a Hell in a Cell Match. Jimmy and Jey won that match but not without getting a thorough beating.

The Bloodline may face some unexpected challenges on WWE SmackDown

The upcoming main event is being hyped as the biggest showdown of its weekly shows. Records will be broken, and The Bloodline may find a new challenger stepping up to their tyranny.

Recent house shows have featured Braun Strowman teaming up with The Power of Positivity against The Bloodline. He was a key contributor to the group's triumph over Roman Reigns' stable and even kickstarted a winning streak. Is the experimental center pointing out major shenanigans for the upcoming battle?

The Bloodline leader also needs a new rival after having dealt with Logan Paul. Roman Reigns was rumored to be in a program with Sheamus but the latter took a hiatus to get married. Yet, his stooges Butch and Ridge Holland could play spoilsport to the title fight on WWE SmackDown.

Gainbridge Fieldhouse arena in Indianapolis, Indiana, U.S., will host the next episode of SmackDown. Tune in to the WWE Network to catch the live action.

