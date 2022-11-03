WWE wrapped up an incredible and brief European tour that took them to the likes of Scotland, Germany, and Switzerland. Geneva, the Swiss capital, marked the end of its European tour as the company and its superstars are now prepared to make the big trip to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel 2022.

It was the SmackDown roster that went on tour this time around, and this is what went down in Geneva:

The card opened with The Brawling Brutes' Ridge Holland and Butch taking on Imperium's Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser. The Brutes would get the better of the Imperium members ahead of their big opportunity at the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Titles this Saturday:

Shotzi is one of the WWE stars who has been quietly gaining momentum. On this occasion, the babyface star faced Sonya Deville, who has been going back and forth between NXT and the main roster. Unfortunately, for Deville, it was Shotzi who got the big win on the night in Geneva:

In a battle between the two factions that have poured over from SmackDown, Hit Row faced the duo from Maximum Male Models. While Mansoor/Mån.sôör might be getting ready for a big trip to his original home country of Saudi Arabia, he was unsuccessful on the night as Hit Row got the win:

In one of the most highly-anticipated matches of the night, Intercontinental Champion Gunther put his title on the line against two superstars who also held the same title - Ricochet and Shinsuke Nakamura.

The Austrian Champion, unsurprisingly picked up the win ahead of his next big title defense against Rey Mysterio this Friday on SmackDown:

Liv Morgan may not be the SmackDown Women's Champion anymore, but she is still one of the most popular stars on the WWE roster. The reactions that she received were among the best of the night. She successfully defeated Natalya and former title challenger Shayna Baszler before celebrating with the crowd:

The night's co-main event saw Drew McIntyre take on Karrion Kross ahead of their Steel Cage clash at Crown Jewel 2022. Unlike their previous match-up at Extreme Rules, the Scotsman picked up the win this time around:

The main event saw Braun Strowman team up with the record-breaking tag team champions The New Day. While The Usos are set to break New Day's tag team title record soon, Woods and Kofi Kingston (along with Big E) still technically hold the record.

Strowman and The New Day were successful in defeating the trio of Sami Zayn and The Usos, with Zayn and Jey Uso's tensions still brewing on the surface:

Complete WWE Live Event Results

Here are the complete WWE Live Event Results for Geneva, courtesy of 411Mania.com:

The Brawling Brutes def. Imperium Shotzi def. Sonya Deville Hit Row def. Maximum Male Models Gunther def. Shinsuke Nakamura & Ricochet to retain the Intercontinental Championship Liv Morgan def. Natalya & Shayna Baszler Drew McIntyre def. Karrion Kross Braun Strowman & The New Day def. The Usos

