What historic record did WWE star Ludwig Kaiser create at the Royal Rumble? 

WWE Superstar Ludwig Kaiser has been going through a decent time on Monday Night RAW. While Kaiser has not experienced much success on his own, he has played second fiddle to Gunther, who became the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion last year.

Together with Giovanni Vinci and Gunther, Kaiser is part of a dominant faction named Imperium. However, that is not it. If reports from last year are to be believed, the German star will soon receive a major push from WWE.

While many people are waiting for that push to come, it seems the Stamford-based promotion has already begun doing so. At the 2024 Royal Rumble, Kaiser set a historic record as he became the first German superstar to enter the Royal Rumble.

During the red carpet premiere of the Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez, Kaiser spoke about his experience in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match. He said it was a privilege being in the competition and mentioned that he wrote history by becoming the first German to do so.

Ludwig Kaiser, being the first man from Germany to set this record, exhibits the faith WWE has in him. On the other hand, Kaiser also has done well to repay the Stamford-based promotion's trust in him. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the Imperium member.

Wrestling veteran believes Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci hurt Gunther's credibility

WWE Superstar Gunther has been one of the most dominant champions on Monday Night RAW. While many people have tried to dethrone him, none of them have succeeded. Another reason why his wins are so impressive is because he does not need the help of his Imperium teammates.

However, in comparison to the Austrian star, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci have lost several matches on RAW. As per wrestling veteran Vince Russo, Kaiser and Vinci are hurting Gunther's credibility. After Kaiser lost a singles match against Jey Uso, Vince Russo said:

"God, they beat that dude to death man. Oh my god, they beat that dude to death. That really does hurt Gunther because why does he have these guys around? I mean, they don’t win a match bro. Why would you pick these guys to have around? This is very reminiscent of Lashley. Especially Gunther bro, that hurts him. That really hurts his character.”

However, Russo also appreciated Kaiser by stating:

"I am telling you, bro, Kaiser gets it. He freaking gets it, bro."

Once the Imperium is disbanded, fans can expect Ludwig Kaiser to have a decent singles run in WWE. Until then, it will be interesting to see what the German superstar achieves on RAW.

