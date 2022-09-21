What historic WWE record does NXT's Ilja Dragunov have?

The recent episode of WWE's developmental brand saw the return of Ilja Dragunov. He is a former NXT UK Champion who captured the title by ending Gunther's (fka Walter) impressive reign as champion.

Dragunov had to relinquish his UK Championship in July this year after suffering an injury. A subsequent tournament for the title was won by Tyler Bate. On the September 20 episode of NXT, fans witnessed the 28-year-old return to seemingly challenge Bron Breakker for the title at Halloween Havoc.

Although the current NXT Champion is a tough opponent, Dragunov has proven in the past that he can take on anyone. At NXT Takeover 36, Dragunov defeated The Ring General for the UK title.

The Russian star not only became champion that night but also ended Gunther's 870-day reign as champion. He was the first person to defeat the Austrian, thereby etching his name in the history books in the process.

Gunther won the title at NXT Takeover: New York in April 2019 after defeating Pete Dunne (Butch). During his two-year streak, The Ring General was able to defend the championship against Travis Banks, Tyler Bate, and Butch, among others.

What was Ilja Dragunov's strategy to defeat Walter in WWE NXT?

The former NXT UK Champions faced each other twice inside the ring, once in 2020 and again in 2021. After losing their first match, Dragunov managed to adjust his style to his WWE rival.

In an interview with ViBe & Wrestling, Dragunov shared his plans to be more intelligent and not rely solely on his intensity for their second bout.

"The first match was a different version of Ilja Dragunov. So it was a version of Ilja Dragunov that just relied in his intensity, but being this intense is like being blind running into a wall and that's not the answer to be the best in the world like WALTER is so I needed to be a more intelligent version of Ilja Dragunov and I showed this progression on TakeOver; I had a gameplan for WALTER, I knew what he was doing. I knew how to get control over him and to make him realize that I'm not gonna fall like the last time. I already put him on his limits the last time but this time I put him on his limits by being intense and smart," Dragunov added.

The potential match between Ilja Dragunov and NXT Champion Bron Breakker could also feature JD McDonagh. The latter defeated Tyler Bate on the latest episode of the show and was also involved in the face-off.

It remains to be seen whether the former NXT UK Champion will be able to triumph in October.

