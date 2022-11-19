What history do Roman Reigns and Sheamus have at WWE Survivor Series?

WWE Survivor Series has finally got its main event. The Bloodline is slated to take on The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens in a WarGames match, a stipulation that is known to drastically alter the career path of those who've entered it before.

The main event of the show was confirmed during the main event of the latest episode of SmackDown. The company seemingly teased a potential matchup between Roman Reigns and Sheamus, with Michael Cole bringing up their shared history.

The Tribal Chief and The Celtic Warrior are no strangers to crossing paths at WWE Survivor Series. Their roles were drastically different the last time they met each at a Survivor Series pay-per-view event. Sheamus cashed in his Money in the Bank on Reigns moments after the Big Dog's victory over Dean Ambrose for the vacant WWE World Heavyweight Championship on November 22, 2015.

The whole thing was revealed to be a huge setup by The Authority to take the title off Reigns' waist. The former Shield member would spend the following months going back and forth with Triple H and his lackeys. His big win finally came on the December 14, 2015, episode of Monday Night RAW. Reigns was able to overcome the odds stacked against him by then-CEO Vince McMahon.

The Head of the Table and The Irish Warrior will meet once again at WWE Survivor Series next Saturday.

Men's WarGames participants engage in huge brawl one week before WWE Survivor Series

There's a lot of animosity between the Men's WarGames match participants as they head inside the mammoth structure Saturday at WWE WarGames. The two sides engaged in an all-out brawl on the November 18, 2022, edition of SmackDown.

No punches were pulled as Drew McIntyre, and The Brawling Brutes took on The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn. Roman Reigns arrived and destroyed everyone in his path. The Tribal Chief looked extremely confident until he heard Kevin Owens' music.

The Prizefighter made his return to the blue brand and immediately went to war with Reigns. KO was able to hit a stunner on The Head of the Table as well.

The bout at Survivor Series promises to be an enthralling one as both teams will look to take home the bragging rights and maybe even future title opportunities. It will also look to bring face-to-face a lot of known entities, especially former best friends Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

