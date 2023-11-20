What does Hulk Hogan's son, Nick Hogan do?

Hulk Hogan is indeed one of the most iconic and recognizable figures in the history of WWE. The impact of Hogan's incredible run in the Stamford-based promotion also extends to other various promotions, eventually leading to The Hulkster being one of the biggest stars in this business.

Besides this, Hogan has two children. His daughter, Brooke Hogan, born in 1988, became a singer, reality star, actress, and model. However, his son, Nick Hogan, born in 1990, did not experience the same level of success in his life as his sister and father.

In the early phase of his life, Nick tried his luck at the Formula D competition in 2007. He obtained a license for this competition from Formula Drift in 2006, the primary drifting series in North America. The son of the WWE Hall of Famer participated in a competition in Atlanta on May 12, 2007, as part of the NOPI Drift series.

Following this, he also took part in a few amateur drifting contests, where he often gave demonstrations rather than actively competing. Soon, he began gaining popularity, attracting significant sponsorship. His last competition car was a Nissan 350Z.

In 2007, he faced legal issues and was arrested for reckless driving involving serious bodily injury. His passenger at the time was his friend, John Graziano, who suffered a brain injury as a result of the accident. The Graziano family sued the Hogan family, and the matter was settled out of court. Nick Hogan was also sentenced to eight months in jail for this incident, but he served approximately five months at Pinellas County Jail before being released for good behavior.

Aside from his ventures in motorsports, the son of Hulk Hogan is known to many WWE fans for his appearance in The Hulkster's reality show, 'Hogan Knows Best,' which aired between 2005 and 2007 and also featured his mother and sister.

What is the latest incident involving Hulk Hogan's son?

According to recent reports, Hulk Hogan's son, Nick Hogan, was arrested around 4 AM on this Saturday in Clearwater, Florida. The arrest was made on suspicion of him driving under the influence, which is a misdemeanor offense.

However, it is important to note that the son of the WWE Hall of Famer had already declined to undergo a sobriety test prior to his arrest.

As of now, there has been no official statement from the Hogan family concerning this arrest, and the potential consequences are yet to be determined.

