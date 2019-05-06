What if AEW signs Goldberg?

AEW is primed to snatch up big time talent. What if they got their hands on Goldberg?

All Elite Wrestling has increasingly haunted WWE. From Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, and friends declining lucrative offers in favor of starting the promotion, to signing away Chris Jericho and beating WWE to Kenny Omega, the threat posed by AEW has felt more real as the months go by. Add in the reveal of billionaire Tony Khan’s backing, and rumors of a TV deal with Turner, and WWE really might be facing the closest thing it has to competition since WCW folded.

While AEW has already locked in some A-list talent the next step could be signing some all time legends. One name that has come up recently is Goldberg. Some rumors suggest WWE booked him for its next show in Saudi Arabia in part to secure his services in a big money deal and keep him away from AEW. But what if he wound up working for the competition just the same? This article takes a look at what possibilities might follow.

#4. Goldberg vs. Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho could make a lot of sense as a opponent for Goldberg to revisit.

There’s no question Chris Jericho is a big name, nor that he was a huge “get” for AEW in its infancy. One of the awkward points of booking a star of his magnitude, though, in company largely made up of talents who made their names in smaller promotions or abroad is that it can be difficult for opponents to feel credible next to him. Sure, there are a number of guys on the AEW roster who can hold their own Jericho, particularly at this late stage of his in ring career, but in terms of guys who have the star power for more casual fans to believe in them? That’s slim pickings.

A star like Goldberg would, on one hand, present similar challenges to booking Jericho, but on the other hand could be a fine opponent for Y2J. Goldberg himself is unlikely to work a full time schedule at this point, so a one or two-match deal working people like Jericho could present a fine special attraction and get out the best of what Goldberg has left to offer.

