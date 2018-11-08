What if AJ Styles loses the WWE Championship before Survivor Series?

Mike Chin FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.45K // 08 Nov 2018, 05:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

AJ Styles has held the WWE title for over a year, could he lose it before Survivor Series?

After Brock Lesnar defeated Braun Strowman to be crowned the new Universal Champion, WWE announced another champion vs. champion match for Survivor Series, pitting Lesnar against WWE Champion, AJ Styles in a reprise of their strong match from Survivor Series 2017.

Based on the talents of the men involved and the precedent they set last November, this should be a perfectly good match. However, we have seen it before, and it’s difficult to imagine WWE putting Styles over Lesnar given the level of dominance the Beast Incarnate has been booked to have and given that Styles has started to feel stale as the champion of his brand.

But what if AJ Styles were to lose the WWE Championship before Survivor Series? If the build to Survivor Series 2017 taught us anything, it’s that the card for these champion vs. champion matches is very much subject to change. Last year, Styles won his title after Lesnar vs. Jinder Mahal had been announced, besides the tag team and women’s title matches getting changed up. It’s certainly possible Styles could drop the title, and this article looks at five items that follow in that event.

5. Daniel Bryan vs. Brock Lesnar

Fans finally might see the Daniel Bryan vs. Brock Lesnar dream match they wanted years ago

Daniel Bryan isn’t necessarily the most likely candidate to unseat AJ Styles at this point. He not only lost cleanly to Styles on SmackDown but also reportedly refused the trip to Saudia Arabia for Crown Jewel. While all indications are Bryan is well liked in the company and won’t suffer long-term consequences for the decision, it still feels like a stretch for him to win the WWE Championship in these next few weeks.

Nonetheless, if WWE does want to avoid repeating AJ Styles vs. Brock Lesnar, and does want to book a first-time dream match, there are few better options than Bryan vs. Lesnar. This is a dream match fans were hoping for at WrestleMania 31 and while it may have lost some of its sizzle in Lesnar getting staler and for concerns about Bryan’s health, it would still be an intriguing match to finally see happen.

1 / 5 NEXT