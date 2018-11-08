×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

What if AJ Styles loses the WWE Championship before Survivor Series?

Mike Chin
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.45K   //    08 Nov 2018, 05:00 IST


AJ Styles has held the WWE title for over a year, could he lose it before Survivor Series?
AJ Styles has held the WWE title for over a year, could he lose it before Survivor Series?

After Brock Lesnar defeated Braun Strowman to be crowned the new Universal Champion, WWE announced another champion vs. champion match for Survivor Series, pitting Lesnar against WWE Champion, AJ Styles in a reprise of their strong match from Survivor Series 2017.

Based on the talents of the men involved and the precedent they set last November, this should be a perfectly good match. However, we have seen it before, and it’s difficult to imagine WWE putting Styles over Lesnar given the level of dominance the Beast Incarnate has been booked to have and given that Styles has started to feel stale as the champion of his brand.

But what if AJ Styles were to lose the WWE Championship before Survivor Series? If the build to Survivor Series 2017 taught us anything, it’s that the card for these champion vs. champion matches is very much subject to change. Last year, Styles won his title after Lesnar vs. Jinder Mahal had been announced, besides the tag team and women’s title matches getting changed up. It’s certainly possible Styles could drop the title, and this article looks at five items that follow in that event.

5. Daniel Bryan vs. Brock Lesnar

Fans finally might see the Daniel Bryan vs. Brock Lesnar dream match they wanted years ago
Fans finally might see the Daniel Bryan vs. Brock Lesnar dream match they wanted years ago

Daniel Bryan isn’t necessarily the most likely candidate to unseat AJ Styles at this point. He not only lost cleanly to Styles on SmackDown but also reportedly refused the trip to Saudia Arabia for Crown Jewel. While all indications are Bryan is well liked in the company and won’t suffer long-term consequences for the decision, it still feels like a stretch for him to win the WWE Championship in these next few weeks.

Nonetheless, if WWE does want to avoid repeating AJ Styles vs. Brock Lesnar, and does want to book a first-time dream match, there are few better options than Bryan vs. Lesnar. This is a dream match fans were hoping for at WrestleMania 31 and while it may have lost some of its sizzle in Lesnar getting staler and for concerns about Bryan’s health, it would still be an intriguing match to finally see happen.


1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Survivor Series 2018 The Miz AJ Styles WWE What If
Mike Chin
ANALYST
3 reasons why AJ Styles must beat Brock Lesnar at...
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons AJ Styles May Defeat Brock Lesnar At Survivor...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Brock Lesnar vs. AJ Styles at Survivor Series
RELATED STORY
Opinion: AJ Styles Must Defeat Brock Lesnar At Survivor...
RELATED STORY
Predicting All Champions' Fate At Survivor Series 2018
RELATED STORY
WWE Survivor Series 2018: Predicting the match card and...
RELATED STORY
Booking the WWE Championship through the remainder of...
RELATED STORY
What if Dean Ambrose wins the Universal Championship at...
RELATED STORY
3 blockbuster matches that could happen at Survivor Series
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why AJ Styles should win against Brock Lesnar
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us