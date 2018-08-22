What If Brock Took The MITB Briefcase with him after his SummerSlam 2018 loss?

Mike Chin FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

Lesnar wasn't walking out of SummerSlam champ, but what if he had walked out with the Money in the Bank briefcase?

In a pivotal, dramatic moment of the SummerSlam 2018 main event, Brock Lesnar pummeled Braun Strowman at ringside and picked up the Money in the Bank briefcase. As it was, things played out in an interesting fashion.

Lesnar flung the briefcase out of Strowman’s reach, thus precluding him from cashing in even if he had felt physically up to it.

Additionally, the distraction of the Strowman interaction clearly took the Beast Incarnate’s eye off the ball, setting him up to eat one last spear and lose his Universal Championship.

But what if that moment had played out a bit differently? Lesnar has, for the time being, disappeared from the WWE landscape, which was probably inevitable coming out of the SummerSlam loss and as he prepares for his return to UFC.

But what if rather than tossing the briefcase out of sight, he had instead taken it with him on his sabbatical from the WWE Universe? This article takes a look at five potential outcomes of that scenario.

#5 The Monster Is Neutered

Braun Strowman would be largely neutralized without his briefcase.

Braun Strowman was heavily rumored to walk out of SummerSlam as the Universal Champion, by cashing in on Brock Lesnar or Roman Reigns post-match, or by adding himself to a triple threat scenario.

Things worked out differently, with him announcing his intention to cash-in, only for Lesnar to head him off and both incapacitate him and get the briefcase away from him so he physically couldn’t cash-in.

Accepting the logic that Strowman couldn’t cash-in without the briefcase in hand—which WWE had ironically played with before when Seth Rollins was Mr. Money in the Bank and Dean Ambrose thwarted him—Strowman would be a lame duck briefcase holder for as long as Lesnar stayed away with the contract.

While Strowman could still quite reasonably be a part of the Universal title scene, he’d lose any element of surprise or the hint of a heel turn that come with Money in the Bank.

