What if Charlotte Flair beats Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series?

Charlotte Flair isn't necessarily the favorite this Sunday, but what if she does pull off the win?

WWE and its fans have traveled a strange road on the way to this year’s Survivor Series. For the men’s world champion vs. world champion branded match, we had two new champions crowned within three weeks of the event—one just five days before the show, complete with a shocking heel turn.

Meanwhile, for the women’s champion vs. champion match, Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch looked set in stone, including a white-hot angle to close out the go home episode of Raw. However, Lynch suffered a concussion in that climactic brawl and got pulled from arguably the biggest match of her career to date.

With Lynch out, Charlotte Flair has positioned to battle Rousey in a first-time match that many anticipated WWE would save for WrestleMania. Rousey remains the favorite to win the match—and probably even more so now given the impromptu nature of it. But what if Flair were to win?

5. Horsewomen vs. Horsewomen

A feud between two sets of Horsewomen may be on its way.

While Charlotte Flair is clearly a company favorite and one of the most talented women on the WWE roster, a simple fact remains—there is little to no chance WWE would book her to beat Ronda Rousey cleanly.

Between WWE keeping the Baddest Woman on the Planet largely protected as a special talent, and the real-life credibility issue of it still being hard to believe anyone from WWE could take on the former UFC champ, Flair simply isn’t going to get the job straight up, or at least not at this point in time.

Outside interference could pave the way for a Flair victory, though, and there are built-in mechanisms for WWE to make this happen. Becky Lynch can’t wrestle this Sunday but would easily make sense as an interloper in this match.

Moreover, Sasha Banks and Bayley haven’t been booked for the show and could easily become factors in supporting their fellow Horsewoman of NXT, with an easy enough story about loyalty among friends, and them being jealous of the attention and opportunities Rousey has garnered on Raw.

If the Horsewomen of NXT get involved, it only stands to reason that Rousey’s Four Horsewomen of MMA (ironically, three of whom are currently in NXT themselves) would have her back. A program between these two sides has been rumored since their confrontations during the original Mae Young Classic. While a four on four battle would have made sense for Survivor Series itself, it’s nonetheless an intriguing storyline WWE could get rolling now.

