What if CM Punk Main Evented WrestleMania 29 with John Cena?

CM Punk was one of the hottest wrestlers in the world at the start of the decade

CM Punk was one of the most important WWE superstars of the early 2010s. The former ROH champion was a multi-time WWE champion, and his iconic 'pipebomb' promo changed the face of the WWE forever.

Despite his incredible popularity and his obvious talent, CM Punk was never given the opportunity to main-event a WrestleMania, something that he claimed was his main ambition in the WWE.

At the start of 2013, CM Punk was on a record-breaking reign with the WWE title, but at the Royal Rumble, he lost his title to The Rock to set up a rematch between The Rock and John Cena from the previous year's event.

Punk, along with many of the company's fans were angered by the decision and the future UFC performer would go on to leave the company 12 months later.

There are plenty of 'what if' scenarios surrounding CM Punk's time in the WWE, but one of the biggest questions has to be what would have happened had WWE given Punk what he wanted, namely a main-event spot at WrestleMania.

So, let's take a look and see what might have happened had the WWE decided to keep the belt on CM Punk at Royal Rumble 2013 and have him go on to defend it against John Cena at WrestleMania 29 two months later.

#1 He wouldn't have left

Would CM Punk have walked out had he been given the chance to main-event Mania?

One of the biggest reasons, reportedly, for Punk leaving the WWE was his frustration at the company's booking decisions.

Punk was rumoured to have been angry at the company booking part-time talents in the place of full-time, younger talent, and his loss at the hands of The Rock at Royal Rumble was one of the best examples of this.

Punk may not have been the only victim of this booking trend, but it seems likely that had the company decided to reward his hard work with a WrestleMania main event, then he may not have walked away from the company when he did.

Of course, booking was not the only reason for Punk's departure, as we would later find out, but had the WWE rewarded Punk for his hard work, then they may have been able to appease him for a little while longer than they did.

