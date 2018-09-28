What if Daniel Bryan beats the Miz at Super Showdown?

What if Bryan walks away with the victory in Australia?

At WWE Super Show-Down, eternal rivals The Miz and Daniel Bryan will lock horns once again. This time, the stakes are even higher, as the winner will earn a WWE Championship match. There's truly a lot riding on this match.

As it stands, either man could win. But what if Daniel Bryan won? What if he walks away from Australia with the victory? How would that affect the WWE landscape?

What would happen upon Bryan's return to the top? Where would this leave the Miz?

Super Show-Down will be the first step to finding out.

Daniel Bryan Back on Top of the Mountain

Daniel Bryan

A victory for Bryan at Super Show-Down would mark the beginning of Bryan's much anticipated return to the mountaintop. He would find himself against either AJ Styles or Samoa Joe, two battle-hardened veterans who will definitely not be easy to beat. But fans have been clamoring for Bryan to return to the WWE Championship scene ever since he was cleared to return. Since it seems that he is as fit as ever and at minimal risk of suddenly getting paralyzed in the ring, now is a good time for him to return to the main event.

Should Bryan win at Super Show-Down, he will leave behind the Miz and potentially reclaim his throne. Should he win the WWE Championship, then rivalries with the likes of Samoa Joe, Randy Orton, and AJ Styles would make for must-see matches. Even matches against the likes of Andrade "Cien" Almas and Shinsuke Nakamura would be something new. The opportunity for fresh rivalries at the top of the card is too good to pass up. Daniel Bryan is a dream match machine.

Assuming that the winner at Super Show-Down challenges in the December PPV, that leaves enough time for Bryan to have a couple of solid defenses before walking into Wrestlemania as the WWE Champion. What happens at Wrestlemania is anyone's guess.

The Miz Returns to the Midcard

The Miz

But where does all of that leave the Miz? If there's anyone else that people want to see return to the main event scene, it's the Miz. He has been one of the most consistently entertaining acts since his career resurgence in 2016. Should Bryan win at Super Showdown, that almost certainly means that Miz will have to wait another day before his run in the sun.

It wouldn't be too difficult to book Miz as the new number one contender after Bryan wins. Still, many people would probably think that it would be too soon to rekindle the rivalry. It needs to breathe a little. I suppose Miz could win the Rumble or something, which would be a perversion of everyone's initial fantasy booking (Bryan finally wins the Rumble, defeats Miz at Wrestlemania). But that's all highly unlikely.

Should Miz be unable to pick up the win at Super Show-Down, he will most likely return to the midcard. It would make sense to give him a run with the United States Championship. Make him say stuff like "I will do for the United States Championship what I did for the Intercontinental Championship." Sure, it would be weird to see him with another title that isn't the Intercontinental Championship, but you gotta make do with what you have.

Is Bryan's return to the top worth denying Miz?