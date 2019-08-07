What if Dolph Ziggler beats Goldberg at WWE SummerSlam?

Dolph Ziggler faces Goldberg at SummerSlam. What if he pulls off the huge upset?

WWE made a major swerve for SummerSlam on Monday Night RAW, hen it was revealed that Dolph Ziggler would not battle The Miz at the PPV, as had been set up, but rather face off with a returning Goldberg.

Goldberg is enough of a legend to generate some electricity when he appears on television, and particularly when such an appearance wasn’t announced in advance. Just the same, once the initial shock of the moment wore off, the wrestling world wasn’t exactly buzzing about this match.

The reasons are clear enough. For as big of a star as Goldberg is, he was never the kind of performer to work great matches. His advanced age has only intensified that point, given his string of lightning-quick bouts from late 2016 into early 2017, and his dud of a match opposite The Undertaker at Super ShowDown.

While Ziggler is much closer to his prime and certainly capable of taking some entertaining bumps, he hasn’t exactly been set up as a real threat for Goldberg. So how excited can fans get for a squash match?

There is another possibility, however, for as remote as it may be. What if Ziggler wins? This article takes a look at the possibility.

#5 Reestablishing Dolph Ziggler as a title contender

Dolph Ziggler doesn't look like a title contender now. A win over Goldberg could change things

Dolph Ziggler is both an established veteran and a skilled performer in the ring that WWE can insert him into a world title contention more or less at will, as he’s needed.

Indeed, WWE demonstrated that point precisely when Ziggler returned to challenge Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship as something of a placeholder to occupy the new champ for a couple of months.

After failing repeatedly against Kingston, it’s hard to make a case for The Showoff remaining in that title picture. He comes across as no more credible going after the Universal Championship.

Beating Goldberg could change things.

Despite Goldberg being well past his prime, he carries the name recognition and has still been a protected enough character that anyone other than a fellow legend or megastars like Brock Lesnar or The Undertaker beating him means huge things. Ziggler could be thoroughly re-elevated with a big win over Goldberg.

