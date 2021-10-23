What If... Eric Bischoff never became WCW President?

In 1993, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff was given control of World Championship Wrestling - and that changed everything.

There's an offshoot of Quantum Mechanics known as the Many Worlds Theory. The concept that every action (or lack thereof) each of us makes, results in the creation of a bunch of entirely new universes where those different actions were or weren't taken.

It has something to do with an object not becoming an object until it's observed and… look, it involves a lot of math, but the point is, it's a theory that many people way smarter than me have come up with.

It's like a world where Eric Bischoff is still selling meat out of his truck in Minnesota. Wrestling history - well, all of history, really - is full of these "What If…?" scenarios. So, let's talk about some of those. In fact, let's do that every other week.

We'll take a different scenario and try to determine, using the facts at the time, what might have happened instead. In this article, let's go back to the early 1990s and to one of the most pivotal moments in pro wrestling history - the hiring of Eric Bischoff as executive producer of World Championship Wrestling. But first, a little context...

How important was Eric Bischoff to wrestling history?

Eric Bischoff will undoubtedly go down as one of the most pivotal figures in professional wrestling history. The man that had the audacity to go head-to-head with WWE, and he even succeeded in doing so for 83 weeks.

He put WCW's flagship program directly against Monday Night Raw, revealed the results of Raw the week it was taped, and focused on making the product more "realistic" as opposed to the "cartoon" WWE was offering.

Bischoff was even offering his talent guaranteed contracts, changing how performers got paid from then on. WWE might have won the "Monday Night War," but only by adopting a lot of things WCW used to compete with them.

But before he could do any of those things, Eric Bischoff had to land the job first...

Also Read

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Arjun