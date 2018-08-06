What if John Cena Turned Heel?

Alex Podgorski FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Feature 599 // 06 Aug 2018, 09:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Imagine this being John Cena's usual face instead of the smile he usually puts on

This was the wrestling fan’s ultimate dream for many years. Viewers around the world wondered for so long if John Cena, the poster child for WWE, would ever pull a Hulk Hogan and turn heel. Fans pleaded, begged and even brought signs encouraging Cena to turn heel throughout his career.

But Cena has been steadfast in his insistence on staying a career babyface, much to the chagrin of those fans. In fact, he has been so insistent on staying face that he once teased a ‘heel turn’ on RAW, only to literally turn his heel while in the ring.

Now, despite all the criticism, there is a legitimate reason why Cena is still such a babyface. The man has been the model employee for the company for years, and has devoted more time to charity and good public relations than anyone else in the company.

He has especially been devoted to being a hero to children everywhere, which is something that apparently he takes very seriously. And WWE doesn’t want that wholesome, family-friendly hero to children to be destroyed, because if Cena’s mantra of ‘never give up’ were to be broken, then those same children – many of whom are fighting illnesses – could lose hope.

But wrestling is an ever-changing business, and every gimmick has its expiry date. Cena has been the same person for over decade, and has shown little to no character development in that period. This has left him stale and boring as a character, though he has become a bit more interesting as an in-ring performer.

So the big question is, what if John Cena DID turn heel?

If that happened, it would’ve led to a surge in interest in WWE programming.

Let’s face it: John Cena being stuck in the same role and with the exact same character for over a decade is a major reason why WWE isn’t as popular as it used to be. In a company where some wrestlers change their allegiance on a regular basis, Cena has managed to remain the same.

This has prevented people from enjoying his rivalries and storylines, because it’s clear how those will end. Since Cena played the role of ‘hero that never gives up’, it became obvious a long time ago that as long as he played that very character, all of his feuds would end in the same way.

Now, let’s imagine the following scenario. It’s the 2017 Royal Rumble PPV. John Cena is facing A.J. Styles for the WWE Championship in the hopes of tying Ric Flair’s 16 world title record. Cena is just about to put Styles away and hoists him up onto his shoulders, when the lights go out and…

BONG!

The arena is pitch-black for a moment, and when the lights come back on, Styles jumps off the top rope, hits his Phenomenal Forearm, and pins Cena, retaining the title. Cena tries to keep his composure, but is furious over losing. This leads to Cena challenging the Undertaker to a match at WrestleMania 33, which ‘Taker accepts.

Over the following weeks, Cena cuts the same promos as he did in reality in early 2018, mocking the Undertaker for being old and a coward. The match then becomes a No-Disqualification match, and is also billed as the Undertaker’s final match ever in WWE.

At WrestleMania 33 itself, the match is the show-closing bout, and Cena uses his superior strength and healthier body to his advantage. However, no matter what he throws at the Deadman, it isn’t enough. The commentators begin wondering what it’ll take for Cena to win. Then, as ‘Taker goes for the Last Ride, Cena blocks it and hits a blatant low blow, sending ‘Taker to the floor.

Cena then pulls out his old chain, which he hadn’t used since his early days as a rapper, and punches ‘Taker right in the head with said chain wrapped around his fist. Then, Cena performs the ultimate act of disrespect by picking ‘Taker up and hitting the Deadman with his own finisher, the Tombstone Piledriver, and then pins him while looking into the camera with a look of fury on his face.

The audience immediately proceeds to shower Cena with a torrent of boos the likes of which hadn’t been since since ECW One Night Stand 2006. Thousands of fans boo Cena like never before, and a few of them even pelt garbage at him.

After all, how could Cena, a man that to many represents all that’s wrong with wrestling, pin the most venerated man in WWE history?

On the following night, Cena comes down to the ring and is met with the same reaction Roman Reigns received in reality: an extended segment of boos, angry chants, and even cursing at Cena. Cena says nothing, and pulls out the Undertaker’s hat, places on the mat, before stomping on it several times.

By turning Cena in this way, he becomes someone that the audience wants to see lose, and would cheer anyone that were to face him. After all, the Undertaker’s legacy is considered sacred to many fans, and WWE treats it like something that demands absolute respect at all times.

Cena desecrating that venerated legacy would be treated as sacrilege by WWE, and babyface after babyface would try and avenge the Undertaker by trying to defeat Cena.

This would allow Cena to have new feuds that feel fresh and exciting, and would encourage new fans to watch WWE. After all, it would be the same kind of shock that Hulk Hogan elicited when he joined the NWO in 1996. That shock brought immense fan interest in WCW’s product, and Cena shedding a character he portrayed for over a decade would do the same.

Furthermore, this turn would be the perfect way for someone else to step into Cena’s long-held spot as WWE’s top babyface. As long as Cena remains a babyface, that spot will be nearly impossible for anyone to take. But if Cena were to turn heel, it would be much easier for a new ‘hero’ to emerge and rally the fans behind him.

Whether it was someone that the fans love to cheer like Rollins, Styles or even Strowman, or a more obvious company choice like Reigns, it wouldn’t matter. Cena would be hated by fans in the same way as Brock Lesnar became hated by fans for ending ‘Taker’s Streak at WrestleMania XXX.

In the end, Vince McMahon is still a firm believer that any reaction – good or bad – is better than none. And if WrestleMania 33 were to end with fans throwing their trash at a wrestler and nearly starting a riot, it would definitely be the perfect sort of high-profile shock that would help bring intrigue to both WWE and Cena’s character, the latter being plagued by virtually non-existent character development for several years now.