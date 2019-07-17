What if more WWE Superstars did double duty?

Mike Chin FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 115 // 17 Jul 2019, 13:22 IST

WWE has increasingly booked Superstars to cross between brands. What if more wrestlers pull double duty more often?

WWE essentially runs five separate brands, between the Raw and SmackDown main roster shows, the NXT and NXT UK developmental products, and the in between space that 205 Live covers. Oney Lorcan has recently pulled double duty working NXT and 205 Live and the wild card rule has seen a number of top main roster talents span the red and blue brands in the same week.

A part of the value of separate brands is allowing a wider array of talents to be featured, besides giving stars the opportunity to rest by only working one televised show per week. If the current trends continue, though, there’s the possibility of more Superstars pulling double duty more often.

So what if WWE did have more talents span multiple shows? This article takes a look at what that possibility might mean for WWE and the stars who might be involved in such a transition.

#5. NXT grows deeper

Adam Cole could get some fresh challengers if more Superstars pull double duty.

NXT presents the WWE brand most conducive to talent crossovers. Unlike 205 Live, it doesn’t rest its brand on a weight class. Moreover, it’s a brand that explicitly appeals to hardcore, traditional fans and thus doesn’t have the same level of concern about appealing to the mainstream, nor as wide of a casual audience as Raw or SmackDown. Someone can reinvent himself or herself, as well as lose matches in NXT without necessarily suffering as a main roster persona.

On top of all of that, so many of today’s main roster talents have roots in NXT. As stars like Tyler Breeze and Fandango have demonstrated recently, there’s a natural avenue for an underused main roster talent to go back to developmental and pick up where they left off. With all of these considerations in mind, NXT is uniquely situated to grow deeper with a rotating cast of guests from any of the brands.

