What if NXT dominates at WWE Survivor Series 2019?

Mike Chin FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 05 Nov 2019, 05:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

What if NXT continues its winning ways over Raw and SmackDown at Survivor Series?

Fresh off the announcement that the NXT roster would be involved in the Survivor Series PPV for the first time, the brand made its presence felt on SmackDown. The crew from Wednesday night achieved a string of victories, culminating in NXT Champion Adam Cole pinning Daniel Bryan. Afterwards, their roster held the ring, backed by Triple H, throwing down the gauntlet to the Raw and SmackDown Superstars.

This was a strong start to an angle. Moreover, with NXT now airing on national television, live Wednesday nights, it makes sense that WWE would treat them as a more equitable third brand, as opposed to relegating NXT to the developmental label.

Nonetheless, given how predominantly the NXT locker room is made up of younger talents, not as well established to the mainstream audience, it stands to reason that NXT wouldn’t prevail at Survivor Series itself. After all, could we really expect Velveteen Dream to be booked over Seth Rollins at this point, or for Keith Lee to best Roman Reigns?

There is a possibility, however that put in the same ring with the traditional main roster, NXT could prevail or even dominate. This article takes a look at how they might happen and what it would mean going forward.

#5 High profile elimination tag matches

The elimination tag team matches that traditionally happen at Survivor Series would be a natural platform for NXT stars to thrive.

Five on five or four on four elimination tag team matches have been a staple part of Survivor Series since its inception in 1987. While WWE has deviated from the formula here and there, in the current era with so many PPVs on the calendar, it’s safe to predict WWE will lean into the traditional format as an organic way for Survivor Series to stand out. Moreover, it stands to reason that the recent history of brand vs. brand competition will carry forward, and that an NXT team will be in the mix in at least one match.

Elimination tag team matches offer a natural mode for NXT Superstars to defeat their Raw or SmackDown counterparts. The team and elimination elements offer built-in excuses for better established stars to eat pins or submissions based on miscommunications with teammates, or winding up outnumbered after lesser teammates leave them alone to survive.

1 / 5 NEXT