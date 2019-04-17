What if Roman Reigns never wins the Universal Championship again?

Mike Chin FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.50K // 17 Apr 2019, 21:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Roman Reigns is off Raw. What if he never gets back to the Universal title at all?

Opinions were split going into WrestleMania 35 regarding whether Seth Rollins would defeat Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship. One of the prevailing theories was that Rollins winning was the original plan, but with Roman Reigns back in the mix, he’d wind up back in the Universal Championship picture instead, and more likely be the one to beat 'The Beast Incarnate' again.

Rollins did end up winning, and rather than pursuing face vs. face program between the two remaining members of The Shield, WWE has moved Reigns over to the SmackDown brand. As such, The Big Dog isn’t winning the Universal title again anytime soon. But assuming WWE continues to treat the Universal belt as the de fact top title in the company, is it possible that Reigns will never win it again? This article takes a look at the possibility and what it might mean moving forward.

4. Reigns isn’t the guy

Roman Reigns has been projected as the face of WWE, but what if he isn't the guy after all?

WWE fans made a lot out of Roman Reigns being “the chosen one,” and thus balked at his big push when he became a singles wrestler for how forced it felt, and the degree to which Reigns didn’t seem ready for the spot. The powers that be seemed fixed on pushing him on top, including feats like him appearing in four straight WrestleMania main events, being the one to beat Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship.

If Reigns never gets his hands on the Universal Championship again, one way of reading it is that WWE no longer sees him as the face of the company. That may not be as big a demotion as it looks like on the surface. It could mean that rather than pushing one guy on top exclusively in the tradition of Hulk Hogan or John Cena, the company is instead spreading the wealth with a few top faces like Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Becky Lynch.

1 / 4 NEXT