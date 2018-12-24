What if Sting had signed with WWE in 2002?

Sting waited until the very end of his career to sign with WWE. What if he had come over sooner?

Sting is one of the biggest icons in the history of wrestling, but one of the most interesting dimensions of his legacy is that he built it almost entirely outside the WWE umbrella.

Sting was a defining and steadfast star of WCW. After WWE bought its longtime competition, Sting didn’t follow suit with every other star close to his caliber, who wound up for at least a stint in WWE. He spent most of the decade to follow, and the last of his full time wrestling years with Impact Wrestling. Finally, he came to WWE only to tie a bow on his career, mainly with a WrestleMania match and a Hall of Fame induction.

But what if history had gone down differently? Like most top guys, it’s fair to presume Sting always would have run out his big money Time Warner contract before signing with WWE. It’s not unrealistic that he could have wound up in WWE in 2002, though. This article speculates what may have been had he made that choice.

#5 Sting vs. The Undertaker

The Undertaker vs. Sting is one of the biggest dream matches that could have, but never did happen.

Sting vs. The Undertaker is the defining dream match that never happened for a generation of wrestling fans. The two men her stalwart, iconic stars for their respective companies, not to mention that the Crow and Dead Man gimmicks had their dark parallels.

We conceivably could have gotten The Icon vs. The Phenom at WrestleMania 31, but WWE probably made the right call in booking Sting against Triple H in a match with fewer shades of gray and more chance of being good for The Game’s mobility at that point relative to The Undertaker.

Had Sting signed in 2002, though, we can rest assured WWE would have cashed in on this dream match. Maybe it would have meant Sting going against The Big Evil heel biker incarnation of The Undertaker. Otherwise, it may have been the face vs. face encounter fans tend to imagine.

