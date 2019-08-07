What if The Fiend alter ego is added to the old Bray Wyatt?

The Fiend gimmick has reinvented Bray Wyatt. But what if this is a new start than an addition to an old character?

Bray Wyatt represented one of WWE’s most ambitious creative efforts when the character launched in NXT, and all the more so when he arrived on the main roster. As the head of The Wyatt Family, he combined some of the sinister heel mastermind tendencies of Jake Roberts and CM Punk with some mystical pieces that felt like an updated take on an Undertaker-like gimmick.

The original Wyatt gimmick felt stale after years of limited clear direction or purpose. His newer work as a mock children’s television host, and most recently as The Fiend has revitalized the character, however, making him one of WWE ’s most buzz-worthy stars.

But what if the original Bray Wyatt and The Fiend are not so separate from each other, but rather alter egos that run concurrently or in some alternating fashion? This article considers the possibility and what it might mean for Wyatt, as well as his opponents, moving forward.

#5 Finn Balor faces an unexpected rival

Finn Balor could have an old rival awaiting him at SummerSlam.

WWE has built up Finn Balor’s match with Bray Wyatt at SummerSlam as featuring The Fiend, but what if Wyatt instead returns to the ring in his old visage? This choice could be cast as mind games against The Demon, and Wyatt demonstrating a level of control over his own alter-ego.

Of course, Balor has beaten Wyatt in the past, and their feud didn’t exactly set the world on fire in a series of matches that ultimately seemed to lead to Wyatt’s demotion down the card before he disappeared for a year. The specter of The Fiend lurking, waiting to be unleashed—or perhaps even coming out during this match could offer enough intrigue to make this match feel fresh for the time being, though, while hinting at more monstrous things to come in the months ahead from Wyatt. In addition to saving The Fiend, this choice could make Wyatt look all the stronger for not needing to dig into his bag of tricks to achieve this victory.

