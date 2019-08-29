What if The Fiend wins the WWE Universal Championship at Hell in a Cell?

The Fiend could be the new Universal Champion at Hell in a Cell

The venue for WWE Hell in a Cell 2019, Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, recently tweeted that The Fiend will challenge either Braun Strowman or Seth Rollins at the event.

Is it too early to give The Fiend a title shot?

The once broken Bray Wyatt has returned with one of the best and most creative gimmicks we have ever seen, and he could walk out of Hell in a Cell as the next Universal Champion.

Some might argue it's too early to give The Fiend a title shot, but it might be the best way to market a commodity that's already red hot.

The Fiend - terrifying!

We could have a very intimidating title reign

The Universal Championship would be surrounded by a very different kind of aura if it's in the hands of The Fiend. The psychopath seems to be most keen on hurting people, and a championship belt may be the least of his interests.

We could be in for a reign of horror, in which the champion walks down the aisle with his creepy lantern in one hand while dragging the Universal Title along the floor in the other.

We could also see alternate personalities of the Universal Champion. In the Firefly Funhouse, Bray Wyatt and the puppets would love the championship, while The Fiend personality, on the other hand, couldn't care less.

Also, The Fiend could have a custom and creepy looking Universal Championship belt. How cool would that be?

Bray Wyatt's last championship reign didn't last very long, and it didn't suit his character. The Wyatt Family leader was a maniac who went after big names such as John Cena, Randy Orton, and Roman Reigns. With The Fiend as champion, he would be hunted by Superstars who would want the championship.

It will be interesting to see those with the courage to call out The Fiend, challenging him for the Universal Championship.

Could it be one of the best championship reigns?

We have seen some great WWE Championship reigns over the years, such as Triple H's in 2009, John Cena's in 2006, and CM Punk's 434 days reign.

The Universal Championship has been around for only a short while and could get an amazing reign if the Fiend stays champion for long. It would be a reign with the kind of horror and mystery we have rarely witnessed.

With the former Eater of Worlds already terrifying the WWE Universe, we could have a chilling but very interesting title reign, provided WWE Creative maintains the character the fans have come to love.

