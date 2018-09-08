What if The Shield added two members?

Mike Chin

The Shield is one of WWE's most successful factions with its three members, but what if WWE added two more?

There’s little question that The Shield is the most successful stable WWE has created in the last decade. The group is a draw in and of itself, and put on more than its share of excellent six man tag matches. Moreover, the group created three main event level stars who have all won world championships, and who now make the reunited faction feel like an even bigger deal because of what they accomplished on their own.

It's not entirely clear how long The Shield will stick around this time, but if they are together for more than a quick nostalgia tour, might WWE consider expanding their ranks?

If The Shield were to grow from three members to five, it could open a number of fascinating storytelling possibilities, including pushing new talents by association with the celebrated group, as well as broadening the stories available to the core members. Of course, not just any additions would do. This article looks at five pairs that could be added to The Shield.

#5 Aleister Black and Kassius Ohno

Aleister Black and Kassius Ohno would inject fresh blood while preserving the spirit of The Shield.

If The Shield were to stay truest to its roots, it would mean not adding established veterans to an all star team, but rather calling up top talents from developmental. Of the talents available, Aleister black could make immediate sense as one of the most complete young performers NXT has to offer, and a buzz worthy guy who would have hardcore and more casual fans alike excited.

While Kassius Ohno isn’t as well established as an NXT headliner, he’s a veteran of the indies who has been around WWE’s developmental system for quite some time across two stints. Ohno has the added bonus attached to him that CM Punk has claimed he, not Roman Reigns, was originally earmarked to complete the Shield trio as a band of big talents with indie cred. Bringing in Ohno now would not only mean adding a polished performer, but bringing the group full circle.

