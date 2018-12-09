What if WWE went bankrupt?

WWE is doing fine financially now, but what if the company were to go under?

WWE is the largest wrestling promotion in the world—a company so dominant in its field that there are plenty of folks in the mainstream public who consider it synonymous with wrestling itself, the way they automatically call tissues Kleenex or cola Coke.

The company isn’t showing any meaningful signs of financial woes. While a number of critics are unhappy with the creative direction—particularly for WWE RAW, the fact remains that between the Network, TV deals, international contracts, merchandise, live events and more, WWE is a huge business enterprise with no shortage of resources.

But what if WWE were to go bankrupt?

It won’t happen overnight, but just as WCW once looked the like the dominant force in wrestling only to crumble, a series of unfortunate and unforeseen events can change an entire industry quite quickly.

This column by no means expresses any hope for WWE to go under, and the views expressed in it do not reflect those of Sportskeeda on the whole. Nonetheless, I’m here to speculate what would happen if WWE went bankrupt.

#5 John Cena retires

John Cena wouldn't hang around wrestling without WWE.

There are those wrestlers like Hulk Hogan who are best known for their work in WWE, but worked in the AWA and in Japan before his biggest WWE run, and who was contracted to not only WCW but Impact Wrestling for years to follow.

Talents like this may see WWE as their home base, but are nonetheless not afraid to explore opportunities elsewhere.

In terms of performing on any sort of national level, John Cena has only wrestled for WWE. He was the loyal, steadfast face of the company for a decade, and remains a part time legend WWE can reliably call on.

As he shifts his focus more fully to an acting career, and stands out as the most recognizable wrestling celebrity of his generation, we can reasonably infer that if WWE were to go under, Cena would retire from the ring.

Perhaps if another truly national promotion operating on anything like WWE’s scale were to come calling down the line for an induction into its own Hall of Fame, or a one off angle that capitalizes on his legend, he might entertain it.

However, all indications are that Cena doesn’t really need wrestling anymore, and removed from the company he is loyal to, the odds are he’d be done.

