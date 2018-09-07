Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
What if Zack Ryder had won the WWE Championship?

Mike Chin
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
6.18K   //    07 Sep 2018, 07:24 IST

Zack Ryder
Zack Ryder got majorly over in 2011. What if WWE had gone all the way with him?

After Zack Ryder split off from Curt Hawkins, in a tag team really only known for being Edge’s sidekicks done up to look like him, after Ryder was rebranded in a Long Island bro gimmick, and after the initial luster of that gimmick on ECW wore off, the guy looked lost. He was talented and he was enthusiastic, but WWE just didn’t seem to have any idea of how to use him.

As Ryder became a less and less presence on TV, he took to YouTube, and his Z! True Long Island Story show became an unlikely success story in building its own following, drawing social media attention, and even getting live audiences to chant Ryder’s name. All of a sudden this overlooked talent had a buzz that very few other guys on the roster could compete with.

There was a brief spell when WWE caved to the pressure. Ryder defeated Dolph Ziggler for the United States Championship and got the rub of being pushed as John Cena’s friend. However, just as quickly as that momentum built, and whispers began of him broaching legitimate main event status, the rug got pulled out from under him and he slipped back to the mid-card shuffle, then back to mostly obscurity.

What if WWE had struck while the iron was hot, though, and experimented with Ryder winning his way all the way to the top as WWE Champion? This article looks at five potential outcomes.

#5 Zack Ryder And John Cena Team Up

Cena and Ryder
Cena and Ryder may have become a modern version of the Mega Powers.

While Zack Ryder had his internet-based fandom behind him, there was still a credibility gap for him to overcome with everyday joes. After all, he hadn’t exactly been booked like a world beater. He had a good physique but was no physical specimen like Braun Strowman. He was fully competent in the ring but did not have the jaw-dropping move set of a Rey Mysterio.

WWE had pitched Ryder as John Cena’s buddy and if they wanted to go all the way with Ryder in the main event, the next logical step would be to formalize his team with Cena. Together, they might have been something like a modern day Mega Powers, with Cena having his friends back, and further legitimizing him by consistent association.

We might have even seen this duo square off with other star tandems of the day and headline some PPVs while Ryder more fully got his footing as a marquee guy.

1 / 5 NEXT
Mike Chin
ANALYST
