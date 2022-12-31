What illness did Don West suffer from?

Don West, the legendary TNA announcer, left us for his heavenly abode a few hours ago. He passed at 59 after losing his battle with cancer.

The cancer that West lost his life to is known as Brain Lymphoma.

Mike Tenay @RealMikeTenay Just heard from wife Terri that our brother @DonWestDeals will be spending New Years in heaven. Terri said D-Dub finally had to tap out from his match with lymphoma. We bonded as soon as we met, both as broadcast partners and friends. Years of great moments both on and off camera Just heard from wife Terri that our brother @DonWestDeals will be spending New Years in heaven. Terri said D-Dub finally had to tap out from his match with lymphoma. We bonded as soon as we met, both as broadcast partners and friends. Years of great moments both on and off camera

Lymphoma is a type of cancer lymphatic system. This is a crucial part of the germ-fighting network of the body. This disease can affect areas like the lymph glands, spleen, thymus gland, and bone marrow. On June 21, 2016, West announced he was suffering from the disease. Six years later, this very disease took his life.

Don West's passing deeply saddened us at Sportskeeda Wrestling. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.

Don West had an incredible career performing multiple roles for Impact Wrestling

Don West joined TNA in 2002 after Vince Russo introduced him to Jeff Jarrett. He made his debut in June of that year and soon formed a formidable commentary team alongside TNA legend Mark Tenay.

Apart from the weekly Impact Wrestling show, West also hosted TNA's YouTube show called TNA today. During his decade at the promotion, West also did radio shows. He hosted a sports talk show called "The Sports Reporters" in Nashville, TN.

In 2009, West was removed from the commentary table and replaced by wrestling legend Taz. The main reason for this change was West's promotion within the organization as the head of sales initiatives and merchandise development. This new role didn't keep him off-screen for long.

He soon returned as Amazing Red's new manager. Unfortunately, that role didn't last long. Since then, he was seen at house shows with his focus more on selling merchandise. In May 2012, West left TNA as he agreed to join the Washington-based Ice Hockey team, Wenatchee Wild, as their director of Sales and Marketing. In 2017, West returned to the commentary table for Slammiversary XV.

