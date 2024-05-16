What injury is Carmella suffering from? Exploring timeline of events in the past few months

WWE Superstar Carmella hasn't been in the ring for over a year. Her last in-ring appearance was during the March 6, 2023, episode of Monday Night RAW, where she sustained a loss against Bianca Belair. Following that, she was off WWE TV due to her pregnancy. In November 2023, Corey Graves and Carmella welcomed their first child, Dimitri Paul Polinsky.

Since then, fans have been waiting for the former SmackDown Women's Champion to return to the ring. However, an injury seems to have delayed the former champion's return to the Stamford-based promotion.

Carmella recently appeared on The Nikki and Brie Show, where the 36-year-old revealed that she had been dealing with nerve damage in her foot. According to the WWE Superstar, she suffered the injury (Drop Foot) during labor.

"Unfortunately, I've been dealing with, what is called 'Drop Foot!' I have an injury from labor and delivery and pushing the baby out. I have herniated discs in my back, which push on this nerve that is connected to my right foot. The top of my foot; it's hard to lift. I'm literally limping around everywhere. It's gotten better!" she said.

Carmella wants to return to the ring for a special reason

During the same conversation with Nikki and Brie Garcia, the former champion revealed that she wanted to prove to herself that she could return to the ring after going through the experience of pregnancy and labor.

"More than anything, I want to prove to myself, 'I can go through this insane experience of labor, delivery, pregnancy, and my body is completely different from the inside out,' but I'd love to go back and prove that I can. No one else, just to myself!" she said.

Before Carmella went on leave, she was set to form a tag team with Chelsea Green after the two feuded with The EST of WWE. It will be interesting to see when the former Women's Money in the Bank winner returns to the Stamford-based promotion.