What inspired Scott Hall's wrestling gimmick? Remembering the WWE legend on one year of his passing 

A year ago today, the wrestling world mourned the loss of Scott Hall (aka Razor Ramon). The WWE Hall of Famer had an expansive career spanning nearly three decades. He was known for his alliance with Kevin Nash and Hulk Hogan to form the New World Order (nWo) on WCW.

In 1992, Hall competed in WWE (then WWF) under the Razor Ramon moniker, portraying the 'bad guy.' It was inspired by Al Pacino's character Tony Montana in the 1983 film Scarface. Scott Hall wore chains around his neck, a toothpick in his mouth, and a hair curl down the middle of his forehead.

He won his first reign as Intercontinental Champion in 1993. Hall and Rick Martel were the last two finalists of the 20-man battle royal for the title and faced each other the following week, with the former emerging victorious. Following his WWE tenure, Scott Hall was also associated with NJPW and IMPACT Wrestling along with fellow nWo members.

In June 2010, the wrestling legend competed in his last in-ring match at IMPACT Wrestling's Sacrifice pay-per-view. He teamed up with Kevin Nash against Ink Inc. (Jesse Neal and Shannon Moore) to defend their TNA World Tag Team Championship. He also appeared at RAW's 25th-anniversary show at the Manhattan Center, where the first episode aired. Hall wrestled the last match of his nearly 30-year career against Chuck Taylor at F1RST Wrestling in June 2016.

He was inducted into the Hall of Fame twice - the first was in 2014 as an individual competitor and the second in 2020 as part of the New World Order.

Scott Hall had many notable rivalries, including Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, Ted DiBiase, Jeff Jarrett, Randy Savage, and many more. He had quite the influence on many then-rising talents. William Regal cited how Hall once pretended to be injured to enable him to get a signing opportunity with WWE.

Kevin Nash remembered Scott Hall on his first death anniversary

In the 90s, the clash between WCW and WWE became prominent. The two promotions battled it out each week to outdo each other. Both promotions acquired some talents from their rival promotion, thus building new friendships among them.

Kevin Nash and Scott Hall worked together for most of their initial years. As their on-screen friendship bloomed, they befriended each other in real life. The duo even held the WCW World Tag Team Championship on six occasions.

The multi-time Intercontinental Champion passed away last year on March 14. He was hospitalized following a bad fall, which led to him breaking his hip. Scott Hall underwent subsequent hip replacement surgery, but a dislodged blood clot complication led to him having three heart attacks.

Nash took to Twitter to share a heartfelt post about the wrestling legend one year of his passing:

"Was tough to be on social media today as it was a year to the day Scott passed. Alot of people reached out. Realize it's just another Tuesday without my partner. Not a day goes by that I don't think of and miss him. Cassidy his daughter put a rose on his grave for each of us."

Scott Hall left behind a legacy that burns with a blaze of its own accord. The impact of his wrestling career and contributions continue to inspire many current and rising talents in the industry.

