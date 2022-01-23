Jeff Jarrett is one of the greatest superstars in pro wrestling history. He is one of the only few superstars who are part of both the WWE and TNA (now IMPACT) Hall of Fame.

The 54-year-old veteran found success in almost every promotion. He's a former WCW Champion, a six-time WWE Intercontinental Champion, and a six-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion.

Jarrett has taken up many different roles in his illustrious career. He has been a wrestler, promoter, actor, and podcaster.

What is Jeff Jarrett's net worth in 2022?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jeff's net worth is estimated to be around 15 Million USD. He is currently one of the wealthiest and most influential people in the pro wrestling industry.

Apart from his wrestling career, Double J has also tried his hand at several other businesses. The WWE Hall of Famer is known for making smart financial decisions, which has helped him maintain his high net worth.

He co-founded TNA Wrestling in 2002, becoming Vince McMahon's business rival in the process. However, his relationship with WWE got better over time, which eventually led to him returning to the company in 2018.

Double J also worked as a backstage producer in WWE from 2019 to 2021. He was "quietly" released from the promotion as part of budget cuts.

Jeff Jarrett appeared on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown.

Since his 2019 return, Jeff Jarrett has made some notable appearances on WWE television.

Jarrett entered the 2019 Royal Rumble match as a surprise entrant. He tried to convince Elias for a special musical duet, but the latter had other plans in mind. The Drifter blasted Jarrett's back with his guitar and tossed him over the top rope.

After a long time, Jarrett returned to WWE programming on this week's SmackDown. He met another passionate guitarist in Rick Boogs, who seemed overwhelmed by the presence of the Hall of Famer.

