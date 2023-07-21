What if Jey Uso gets his own 'Wise Man' on SmackDown? Could he become the next Tribal Chief? Exploring his eligibility

Last week on SmackDown, Jey Uso made his ambitions clear during a promo. While talking to fans, Jey mentioned that he was the real Tribal Chief. His statements showed that the 37-year-old was looking to replace Roman Reigns as the Head of the Table.

Since then, many have been wondering what Jey would have to do to get closer to becoming the next Tribal Chief. Many also wonder if getting his own Wise Man would help Jey attain his goal.

Unfortunately, the answer to such a question would be no. Bringing a Wise Man won't necessarily help Jey in becoming a Tribal Chief.

The position of the Tribal Chief is the most important in the Samoan culture. For almost three years now, Roman Reigns has been carrying the mantle in WWE. The procedure and criteria to become a Tribal Chief include more than just having a Wise Man. However, there is one way Jey Uso could inch closer to becoming the Head of the Table.

That way is by beating Roman Reigns in a one-on-one match and forcing Roman to acknowledge him, as the current Tribal Chief did to Jey. The two are speculated to compete at SummerSlam this year. If Jey can shock the world and register a win over Reigns, it would make a solid case for him to become the new Tribal Chief.

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso will appear on SmackDown this week

Ever since Jimmy Uso fell victim to Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa, Jey Uso has been on a warpath. He has constantly attacked Sikoa and even superkicked Paul Heyman last week. Amid this chaos, Jey also expressed his desire for a match against Reigns.

While Reigns is yet to address the potential of a match against Jey, this week on SmackDown, he will be present to discuss the Rules of Engagement. Since this announcement was made, many wondered what these Rules of Engagement might be.

As of now, it seems likely that they are simply the potential stipulations Roman Reigns could put forward to face Jey Uso at the biggest party of the summer. After all, being the Tribal Chief and one of the longest-reigning champions in WWE history, Reigns will look to do everything in his power to maintain his position.

The announcement of Reigns' appearance on SmackDown this week has left many fans excited. It will be interesting to see what the 38-year-old says when he makes his appearance on the blue brand. Regardless of what unfolds on Friday Night, WWE fans can expect to be heavily entertained.