What was Jey Uso's name before debuting in WWE?

Jey Uso is a top star in WWE. He's been a well known performer for over a decade now thanks to his time as part of The Usos. Jey has branched out as a top level singles performer in recent years.

Main Event Jey Uso was recently involved in a match at SummerSlam, where he battled Roman Reigns. He attempted to win both the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and the Tribal Chiefdom. Despite being in such a prominent position now, Jey had humble beginnings.

He wrestled briefly on the independent scene as Joshua Fatu before signing with Florida Championship Wrestling. It was then that he and his brother changed their names. Jimmy immediately took up the name fans know to this very day, but Jey first went by Jules Uso.

Jey remained competing as Jules until he was called up to WWE's main roster alongside Jimmy and Tamina. He was then re-named. Jey continued competing on FCW as well as the main roster at first before going full-time on RAW and SmackDown.

The former Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner has had quite the glow up over the years. Jey Uso is now a household name and wrestling fans are cheering for him constantly. Who would have expected his ascent?

Jey Uso made major waves on WWE SmackDown

While Jey Uso has unquestionably made a major impact during his time with World Wrestling Entertainment, some believe his time with the promotion has now ended. Of course, this is due to events that transpired on SmackDown.

The final segment of this week's edition of Friday Night SmackDown saw Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman confront Jimmy Uso. Jimmy helped Roman defeat Jey at SummerSlam. Many were expecting for Jimmy to re-join The Bloodline, but things went awry.

Jimmy told Roman Reigns that what he did wasn't for The Tribal Chief, but he instead did it for Jey. This led to Jey coming out, hearing Jimmy's bogus excuse, and shunning his brother. Chaos erupted and Jey stood tall over all three of his family members. That's not where the segment ended, however.

After Main Event Jey Uso superkicked his twin, he cut a promo directly into the camera, which isn't typically done in the titanic wrestling promotion. He then said he was done with The Bloodline, SmackDown, and WWE as a whole.

What this means exactly remains to be seen. Most suspect it is simply a storyline, perhaps to give Jey time off. Regardless, fans are hooked and ready to see what the next chapter is in this Bloodline saga.

