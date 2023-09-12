What if Jey Uso's superkick on Kevin Owens on WWE RAW was intentional? Exploring potential Judgment Day involvement

WWE RAW kicked off with Jey Uso being interrupted by Kevin Owens, a former rival who was unconvinced as to whether or not Jey has truly changed since leaving The Bloodline. The Judgment Day then joined the party.

The group attempted to recruit Jey, but it ultimately led to a tag team match pitting Damian Priest and Finn Balor against Main Event Jey Uso and Kevin Owens. While Jey and Kevin surprisingly worked well together, things went awry when Uso accidentally struck The Prizefighter with a superkick.

The former Bloodline member then claimed the superkick was an accident, but Owens wasn't so sure. While it did seem incidental, an interesting twist could be that Jey truly did intend to hit his partner.

When Dominik Mysterio offered Jey a spot in The Judgment Day during last week's episode of WWE RAW, Uso never actually said no. Even during tonight's edition of the show, Jey didn't decline the offer but instead met them with physicality.

The Judgment Day are manipulative, and Jey came from Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman's learning tree, so there's a strong chance that the group had this all planned. Uso could still officially join the stable soon, but not after taking out Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

While Jey Uso is on RAW, Jimmy Uso is seemingly trying to return to The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown

While Jey went to Monday Night RAW to avoid any more drama with his family and The Bloodline, his twin is taking the opposite approach. In a swerve most in the WWE Universe didn't expect, Jimmy Uso is looking to rejoin the stable.

Interestingly, after Jimmy didn't want to be part of the group, the star declared that he wanted to get back into the mix. Despite that, it is Paul Heyman suggesting that it may not be that easy.

Now, it appears that the major Bloodline-related story on WWE Friday Night SmackDown will be all about Jimmy trying to earn his spot back with the family. The big question, however, is whether or not Roman Reigns will be welcoming of the twin.

It remains to be seen how things will pan out.

