What is Jimmy Uso's net worth?

Jimmy Uso, brother to Jey Uso and cousin of WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, is a member of the famous Anoa'i family. The Anoa'i wrestling family has been a huge part of the wrestling world for several decades.

Jimmy was in the middle of a wrestling storyline with Roman Reigns and his brother on SmackDown. However, with the wrestler being arrested recently, there may be changes in his plans.

The superstar has had a long and successful career in WWE. Over the years, together with his brother Jey, he has established himself as one of the stalwarts of the WWE tag team division.

In this article, after his long career in WWE, he has an enormous net worth of $2 million.

How much is Jimmy Uso's total net worth?

Jimmy Uso has an estimated total net worth of $2 million, according to mediareferee.com. Jimmy reportedly makes a base salary of $250,000 a year, according to pre-pandemic salaries. It should be noted that since the pandemic, this may have changed.

Coming from a family steeped in wrestling history like the Samoan Anoa'i family, such a net worth is not unexpected. Jimmy's father Rikishi and his late uncle Umaga were both successful wrestlers in the company as well. Jimmy Uso is also married to fellow WWE wrestler Naomi.

Jimmy Uso's legal issues

Jimmy Uso has found himself in the middle of controversy multiple times over recent years. In 2021, Jimmy was arrested for driving under the influence with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.205, where the legal limit in Florida is 0.08.

This is not the first time Jimmy Uso has been arrested, as he has had previous issues with the law. Backstage officials were disappointed with Jimmy for his behavior when he was receiving one of the best pushes in recent years.

I’ve spoken to two sources this morning on the Jimmy Uso news. I can say with certainty that a few “high level people in power” are extremely disappointed & legitimately pissed off over the arrest. This many times isn’t a mistake or bad luck. It’s personal judgment. Not good. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) July 6, 2021

Jimmy Uso was out with an injury for most of last year. During WrestleMania 36, he injured his leg and was out of action until recently when he returned to the ring. It's unclear what his next step will be in WWE.

