What did Jinder Mahal say in Hindi on WWE RAW? Full translation

On the latest episode of RAW, Jinder Mahal made an appearance with the Indus Sher in a vignette. The timing of this segment was interesting, considering how rough things are going with factions in WWE. Whether it be The Judgment Day or The Bloodline, most teams seem to be experiencing friction.

During the video promo on RAW, Jinder Mahal teased that he and Indus Sher would be coming to the red brand. While doing so, Mahal delivered a promo in Hindi. Many who do not understand the language have been wondering what the former WWE Champion said.

In Hindi, the 36-year-old mentioned that no one on RAW holds the capability to compete with Indus Sher. Mahal also claimed that Indus Sher was the beginning and the end.

"Here no one can face us... We are the beginning, we are the end... We are Indus Sher."

Based on the promo, it seems as if Indus Sher is going to receive a massive push when they return on RAW. It remains to be seen what is in store for the faction.

Jinder Mahal and Indus Sher are back on television ahead of WWE's event in India

As noted earlier, the introduction of Jinder Mahal and Indus Sher on RAW is an interesting move by WWE. It comes at a time when the company is scheduled to hold an event in India. Hence, promoting the faction ahead of this event could work wonders for WWE.

Earlier in the year, WWE CEO Nick Khan stated that WWE would be doing a show in India. Later towards the end of May, Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda confirmed that the event will take place on September 9 in the city of Hyderabad.

While WWE going to India will be exciting for the fans in the sub-continent, it is not the first time the company will be there. Having made its first appearance in 1996, WWE has toured India multiple times. The last time they came to the country was in 2017. During the event in 2017, many renowned superstars competed, including Jinder Mahal.

The highlight of the event was the match between Triple H and Jinder Mahal, which saw The Game win. This contest between the two took place when Jinder Mahal received a major push in WWE.

WWE Hall of Famer lashes out at Lacey Evans for s*xualizing his gimmick here.

Poll : 0 votes