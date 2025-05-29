What is John Cena’s Make-A-Wish record?

John Cena is one of the most accomplished stars in the history of professional wrestling. The 17-time World Champion is currently on his Farewell Tour and has done everything there is to do in the industry, including being the main eventer of WrestleMania multiple times.

Ad

The Franchise Player has been all about the fans over the years. Millions around the world adore the star, and he has consistently given the love back, particularly to children. Cena has had a long association with the Make-A-Wish Foundation over the years, and has a massive record etched to his name as well.

Starting in 2002, the star has fulfilled over 650 wishes for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, which Guinness World Records has also recognized. No other celebrity in the entire world has managed to come even close to Cena’s number, which shows his immense love for his fans.

Ad

Trending

Ad

WWE has a long-standing association with the foundation, and numerous names from the roster have often granted the kids’ wishes. Some of the most remarkable names from the company are Roman Reigns, Bayley, and Titus O’Neil, but there is nobody like John Cena.

Do kids hate John Cena now?

John Cena shocked the world when he delivered a low blow to Cody Rhodes and aligned with The Rock at Elimination Chamber, making headlines all around the world. The Franchise Player officially turned heel for the first time in over 20 years during his highly anticipated Farewell Tour, which has been a treat to watch till now.

Ad

During his heel run, Cena has worked a lot on his character, and the entire landscape has turned around. The man who used to be delighted to see fans around the arena is now always disappointed. One major hit that made headlines around the world during his heel run was when he took a shot at a kid.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cena, who has consistently received love from children, insulted a kid, which left the world in awe. While it was to enhance his character as a heel, it turned out to be a massive blow to his image. Though John Cena is nearing the end of his career, fans believe that the star will turn face once again before marking the end.

However, considering his current run and his massive heel moves that have helped him become the Undisputed WWE Champion, it is hard to believe that the fans would accept him as a babyface again. Considering the path that Cena is on lately, only time will tell what WWE has in store for the Franchise Player in the near future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Rathi Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.



Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket. Know More