What is John Cena's net worth in 2022?

John Cena is currently a household name, even people who have never watched wrestling are aware of the man no one can see. From his WWE run to his Hollywood ventures to his record-breaking Make-A-Wish Foundation contributions, there is nothing he can't do.

Cena is best known for his time in WWE. He is a record-equalling 16-time world champion and was the face of the company for a long time. Every time he steps into the ring, The Cenation Leader wows audiences with his mic skills and in-ring acumen. His charisma and screen presence saw him make the jump to Hollywood, where he has acted in hit movies like The Suicide Squad and Bumblebee, just to name a few.

Given his success, the former WWE Champion is a marketable asset for virtually anything. If you want to know what John Cena's net worth is in 2022, we have the answer for you right here.

As of the latest statistics, John Cena has a net worth of $60 million. This figure stems from his megastar status in WWE and his momentum in the movie business. What makes this even more impressive is the fact that The Champ is only 45 years old and could very well have a higher value as time goes by.

John Cena's last WWE appearance

John Cena ruled the WWE world for well over a decade. He has been on a part-time schedule for a couple of years now. As such, every appearance of his is a celebration, including his most recent one that saw him return to RAW to celebrate two decades in WWE.

“It’s been 20 years and I’m 45 years old, I only state that because I don’t know when you’re going to see me in the ring again. I’m not saying you won’t, I just don’t know when that’s going to be. So I need to say this now – it ain’t just going to be one [more match], don’t worry about it! I need to say that this. Anything I do outside of this is never just me. Just like when you chant Cena, it’s not about me. It’s about us coming together. This is all about ‘we'; that right there is the sound of us. We never give up, we’re just getting started. If you want some – come get some!”

Cena's words got every member of the WWE Universe excited and ready to see him inside the ring again. We hope he returns home as soon as possible and embarks on one final run covered in glory.

