What did John Cena tell Cody Rhodes after his victory at WrestleMania 40? Exploring The Champ's revelation

Cody Rhodes finally finished his story at WWE WrestleMania 40 with some aid from John Cena, who later told him some words to remind him of the responsibility he now bears as the champion.

WrestleMania XL created one of the greatest professional wrestling payoffs of all time when Cody Rhodes defeated Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship, after the involvement of legendary names like John Cena, The Undertaker, and The Rock. Cody was blessed to hear some words of wisdom from several top stars after winning the title.

Cena appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and revealed his conversation with The American NIghtmare after the latter dethroned Roman Reigns on The Grandest Stage of Them All. With a few words, he conveyed how the championship is a responsibility and the champion has to strive to be the greatest of all time.

"He had the championship in his right hand. I said, do you feel it? 'He said 'yes.' I said, do you feel how heavy it is? He said 'yes.' I said it will get heavier every day, because that is the burden you bear of trying to craft the path to being the greatest of all time." said Cena.

Expand Tweet

He added more praise to the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and said he hopes we can argue that Cody Rhodes is the greatest of all time after a few years.

John Cena and Cody Rhodes both got their revenge at WWE WrestleMania 40

Expand Tweet

The American Nightmare strived for a full year after getting defeated by Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 in hopes of 'finishing his story' and getting his revenge. As the history books will now say, he was successful.

While John Cena just helped Rhodes with an assist during the main event of WWE WrestleMania 40, he also got his own revenge at the show. After Solo Sikoa embarrassingly defeated him at WWE Crown Jewel 2023, Cena finally returned after months and assaulted Sikoa at The Showcase of the Immortals.

He hit The Bloodline's Enforcer with an Attitude Adjustment to signify the completion of his revenge, while also creating a wholesome moment for The WWE Universe.

Do you think Cody Rhodes could carry WWE on his back like Cena did? Hit the Discuss button and sound off!

A female WWE star revealed her TRUE CRUSH here