Jackass star Johnny Knoxville will enter the 30-Man Royal Rumble match on January 29, 2022. Knoxville has been preparing for the contest to clinch a place at WWE's biggest show of the year, WrestleMania.

He made his feelings about participating in the over-the-top-rope battle known on social media. Then, on the January 7 episode of SmackDown, he confirmed his place in a segment with Sami Zayn.

After an earlier altercation backstage, Knoxville headed to the ring following the conclusion of Sami's match and sent him flying over the ropes. It was then announced that Johnny confirmed his place at the Royal Rumble by "proving" he belongs in the match.

Of course, there's always a reason why celebrities appear on WWE programming. In Knoxville's case, the new Jackass Forever film will be released on February 4, just days after the Royal Rumble event.

Knoxville rose to stardom with Jackass, which involved him and other cast members performing extreme stunts to entertain those watching. So what is Johnny Knoxville's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Johnny Knoxville's estimated net worth is $75 million. He is the wealthiest member of Jackass and has made his fortune through television and film.

In a recent interview with GQ, Knoxville confirmed that the new Jackass movie will likely be his last contribution to the franchise:

"You can only take so many chances before something irreversible happens. I feel like I’ve been extremely lucky to take the chances I’ve taken and still be walking around." (H/T - Coming Soon)

Throughout his time executing stunts, the star has suffered multiple injuries, which have included shattered bones and concussions. Now 50, it's probably wise he put his daring antics to one side.

What other acting roles as Johnny Knoxville had?

Aside from the Jackass franchise, Johnny Knoxville has appeared in a handful of other cinematic ventures.

He has appeared in blockbuster movies such as Coyote Ugly, Men in Black 2, Walking Tall, and The Dukes of Hazzard.

More recently, Knoxville wrote and produced his action comedy film entitled Action Point. IMDb describes the film as "a daredevil who designs and operates a theme park with his friends."

