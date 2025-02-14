What if Kevin Owens secretly hired 30-year-old star to spy on Cody Rhodes? Exploring possible impact

The saga between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens ended with a massive ladder match at Royal Rumble, leaving the world buzzing about it. The American Nightmare delivered an Alabama slam to KO through the ladder, ultimately retaining his Undisputed WWE Championship and possibly bringing their feud to a close.

While Rhodes might think he ended his feud with The Prizefighter, there’s a possibility that Kevin Owens will introduce Carmelo Hayes as a spy on The American Nightmare in the coming weeks. However, things could potentially turn around and rather than Owens, the 30-year-old star could himself begin a feud with Cody Rhodes on the blue brand.

Cody and his former friend, Kevin Owens, left no opportunity to take each other down over the past couple of months. Both men did everything they could to end each other's careers on multiple occasions, but somehow, things turned around every time.

A couple of weeks ago on WWE RAW, after Cody Rhodes and CM Punk delivered an intriguing promo just before Royal Rumble, Carmelo Hayes attacked the Undisputed WWE Champion, leaving the world surprised after the show went off-air.

Although the reason behind Hayes' attack on Rhodes remains unclear, Owens might reveal that he sent the 30-year-old to weaken the Undisputed WWE Champion just before the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

With Kevin Owens seemingly set to face Sami Zayn at WrestleMania, KO could take a short break after The Grandest Stage of Them All, and this could end up being an opportunity for Hayes to challenge Rhodes for the title, provided he can retain at 'Mania.

Major Bloodline name returned to attack Cody Rhodes last week

The Undisputed WWE Champion has a list of stars trying to take him down week after week. Last week's episode of the blue brand featured Rhodes in a tag team match with Jey Uso against Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga, which the former team won.

However, before he could celebrate his victory, Solo Sikoa returned to WWE and attacked the champion with a Samoan Spike. Sikoa hadn't appeared on WWE TV since he walked out of the blue brand after losing the Ula Fala to Roman Reigns.

Only time will tell what Sikoa has planned for the Undisputed WWE Champion on the Road to WrestleMania.

