What does former WWE Superstar Kurt Angle do now?

Kurt Angle is one of the best to have ever stepped foot in the ring. Whether it is in sports entertainment or competitive wrestling, he has been a champion. The 53-year-old is best known for his time in WWE, having been one of the most popular characters in the company.

Angle retired in 2019 after his final match at WrestleMania 35. Since then, he has made very limited appearances. Most recently, he showed up in a video to congratulate John Cena on completing twenty years in WWE.

Naturally, fans want to know what the Olympic gold medalist has been up to since his wrestling days. If you are wondering what the answer is to that question, we got you covered.

Kurt Angle is involved in some personal projects, these days. He runs Physically Fit, a successful supplement company, and he also hosts a podcast called the Kurt Angle Show, where he talks about his wrestling days and interviews fellow wrestlers. He has interviewed the likes of Chris Jericho, Randy Orton, and Edge.

Angle also talks about the nature and history of the business. His wealth of experience means that the stories he shares and his take on things are very interesting to listen to. The show is growing well and currently has around 466,000 subscribers at the time of writing.

Kurt Angle wants to give back to the business

Having enjoyed sustained success in the wrestling industry, Kurt Angle is now trying to better it in his retirement. He recently appeared on “Biography: WWE Legends” where he talked about his early wrestling days, his journey, and how he struggled with painkillers and addiction.

Speaking in an interview with Fox News Digital, Angle revealed that he hopes his story will help people struggling with addiction to overcome their demons.

“I went through a lot of turmoil in my life and I want to help others. Having a problem with addiction and being in recovery for the last nine years, I was told in the recovery center to tell your story, and I’ve been pretty open about my story. And I wanted this documentary to come out to help anybody. Anybody that’s in trouble. Anybody that’s dealing with addiction. Anybody that’s trying to overcome obstacles.… It’s more about redemption and overcoming.” (h/t NY Post)

The Olympic Gold Medalist has been through a lot in his career, and hearing his story is truly inspirational. Him detailing his struggles must have taken a lot of courage, and we applaud him for that.

