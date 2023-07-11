What does LA Knight have in common with WWE legend The Undertaker? Hint: It's not a streak

LA Knight is on the rise of stardom in the WWE. The Megastar made his main roster debut just a year ago, and without much backing from the higher-ups, he has become a fan favorite.

The 40-year-old star is one top five superstars currently in terms of organic popularity. Surprisingly, he has something in common with the biggest name in WWE history and possibly wrestling history.

During his first run in 2013, Knight, then known as Slate Randall, was shooting a promo for the company. As the promo went on, he revealed something he had in common with The Undertaker. Nope, not an undefeated streak, but both were managed by William Moody, a.k.a. Paul Bearer.

Ryan Satin @ryansatin Cool fact about Undertaker interacting with LA Knight on #RAWXXX : Both were managed at times by Percy Pringle aka Paul Bearer. Cool fact about Undertaker interacting with LA Knight on #RAWXXX: Both were managed at times by Percy Pringle aka Paul Bearer. https://t.co/o21IF3Fd4u

During his time in the NWA, Knight, then known as Shaun Ricker, was managed by William Moody, known as Percy Pringle on TV. As for WWE, I don't really need to tell you who Paul Bearer was.

The Undertaker and Paul Bearer are one of the best WWE manager and wrestler duos of all time.

LA Knight could be a big babyface soon

At the Money in the Bank post-show press conference, Triple H acknowledge LA Knight's popularity. Hunter stated The Megastar will grow more, and good things will come to those who wait. It looks like the wait is over for the former Million Dollar Champion.

According to BWE, LA Knight could soon be a babyface in the company. We saw this briefly a few days ago at Madison Square Garden. Knight wasn't on the show. However, he had a dark segment with Hit Row before SmackDown.

The group was talking trash about New York, and The Megastar walked out and knocked them out cold. These are sure shot signs of LA Knight turning face.

While many fans are happy about it, this could be a risky move. LA Knight's fan following has grown due to his reckless and bad-boy attitude. As long as they can keep his essence along with the good boy character, it should work. Otherwise, things could go downhill pretty quickly.

