What lie did Edge tell his wife to attend WWE SmackDown? Beth Phoenix discloses the note he left!

There are a handful of power couples in WWE. The duo of Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch is perhaps the most notable. Of all of the wrestling couples, however, the Hall of Famer pair of Edge and Beth Phoenix may be the most beloved.

The two are often regarded as the perfect couple. Even when their relationship pops up on-screen, their chemistry is quite obvious. They've even teamed up together and picked up victories.

Still, not everything can always go smoothly or as expected in any relationship. Beth revealed on social media that Edge left a note stating that he was heading out for some maple syrup. She quickly realized that he was lying.

Instead, The Ultimate Opportunist surprised WWE fans and Beth Phoenix by appearing on Friday Night SmackDown. He wasn't promoted to appear on the show at all.

Of course, it was likely just playful banter between the two, but it is still amusing to see the former Women's Champion call her husband out on his lies. There's no mistaking where he'll be next Friday, however, as he's set to appear on the blue brand again.

Edge is set to battle Sheamus on next week's episode of WWE SmackDown

Friday Night SmackDown will air live next week from Toronto, Canada. The show will be notable for a few reasons, one of which is that the program will honor Edge, celebrating 25 years of The Rated R Superstar in WWE.

The other big hook for the show, also involving Edge, is that the Hall of Famer is set to go one-on-one with Sheamus. The former world champion publicly challenged The Celtic Warrior to the bout, but not before first offering a bit of a history lesson.

Edge revealed that it was a biking accident with Sheamus that led to The Rated R Superstar realizing he could return to the ring after his retirement. From there, the Hall of Famer noted that it was Sheamus who helped prepare him for his comeback.

Sheamus then went on to explain that it was Edge who motivated The Celtic Warrior to keep wrestling while he was on the independent scene. All in all, both men are responsible for a lot of success the other has had. Yet somehow, the two are yet to go one-on-one.

That will change on next week's episode of WWE SmackDown. Sheamus and Edge will battle for the first time ever in what is being presented as a competition-based bout. Could it become more heated? Might there be a swerve of some kind? For now, fans will have to wait until Friday to find out.

