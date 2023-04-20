What life-changing decision has Sasha Banks (Mercedes Moné) allegedly taken recently? Details on the Koska Reeves actress' post-WWE career

Mercedes Moné's (fka Sasha Banks) return to wrestling seemed unlikely after her shocking WWE exit in May last year due to creative dispute. It was reported that her contract negotiations fell on deaf ears. The Star Wars actress teased a future in the acting industry but ultimately sided with New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Moné's renewed wrestling run in Japan is off to a promising start. She captured the IWGP Women’s Championship on her debut against Kairi at Battle in the Valley on February 18. In April, she defeated AZM and Hazuki in a three-way match at Sakura Genesis to retain her title.

Mercedes Moné is growing accustomed to Japan after her time as Sasha Banks. According to one of her Instagram stories, she is planning on moving to Japan full-time for NJPW and also hinted at learning the native language at the Tokyo School of Japanese Language. The IWGP Women's Champion has gained attention through her in-ring work, but her promos in English have failed to capture much of the response.

Mayu Iwatani challenged Mercedes Moné for the IGWP Title at Stardom All Star Grand Queendom, which she accepted. The special event will emanate from the Yokohama arena on April 23, 2023.

It could be Moné's last match in NPW based on reports about her contract.

Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) is reportedly planning to add one more match to her NJPW deal

Given that Mercedes Moné is bent on forging a future in Japan rather than returning to WWE as Sasha Banks, recent reports suggest that she is planning to extend her NJPW contract by one match.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter teased the idea of her contract running up till Dominion in June 2023.

"They are in negotiations for one more match. Her final match of her current contract is the match this coming Sunday at the Yokohama Arena against Mayu (Iwatani) for the IWGP Women’s title. I do not know if the deal is done [...] I don’t know if it would be Dominion or what exactly. That’s where her situation is right now." (H/T TJR Wrestling)

NJPW falls under the radar of Tony Khan's All Elite Wrestling. With the Forbidden Door event approaching soon, AEW star Saraya challenged Mercedes Moné to a match. The latter could look to stick with New Japan till August to make the dream showdown come true.

Poll : 0 votes