What is the longstanding rivalry between Bayley and Michael Cole?

WWE Superstar Bayley and Michael Cole have been feuding with each other since early 2020. The pair’s feud is super over with the internet wrestling community. Here's the origin of the longstanding feud between the SmackDown Superstar and the RAW commentator.

The Role Model, like every other WWE Superstar, had no choice but to perform in an empty arena during the pandemic four years ago. The then-SmackDown Women’s Champion would trash-talk Cole during her matches.

Unbeknown to the two, WWE officials loved Bayley’s jab towards Michael Cole and turned the whole thing into an unofficial rivalry. The Damage CTRL leader spoke about her relationship with the veteran analyst during an appearance on the Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette in 2021.

“He’s (Michael Cole) so annoying, just look at him [laughs]. No, you just look at his face. It was just from the whole pandemic era, where we had no crowd. Nobody to play off of. The only type of reaction or any words or anything I heard was [Corey] Graves and Michael Cole to my right. Every time I’m in the ring, every time I’m doing a promo I can hear them frickin’ breathing. You know, that’s how quiet it was," Bayley said. [H/T TheSporster]

The multi-time champion praised the veteran commentator for getting on board with the lighthearted feud, even teasing a potential WrestleMania match between the pair in the process.

What the future has in store for Bayley and Michael Cole remains to be seen.

Did Bayley call out Michael Cole on WWE RAW?

Bayley’s feud with Michael Cole continued on WWE RAW tonight. The Role Model showed up on the red brand alongside the rest of Damage CTRL to announce her opponent for WrestleMania 40. Bayley took the opportunity to remind Cole that she wrestled in the 2024 Women’s Royal Rumble Match for 63 minutes and 3 seconds.

Expand Tweet

Her promo was interrupted by Rhea Ripley. Mami was about to enter the ring but was attacked by Nia Jax. The Irresistible Force viciously attacked the Women’s World Champion and told the 2024 Women’s Royal Rumble Match winner that she could choose IYO SKY or any other superstar because Ripley won’t be making it to WrestleMania 40.

It remains to be seen who will be The Role Model’s pick for her WrestleMania match this Friday on SmackDown.

Who do you want to see as Bayley's WrestleMania 40 opponent? Sound off in the comments section below!

EC3 has called a former WWE star a LIAR. More details here