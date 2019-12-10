What made Batista become a part of the WWE Hall of Fame? (Opinion)

Batista!

It was officially announced on Monday that Batista would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020 at WrestleMania 36 weekend. He will be inducted along with the nWo and although the latter is the most important faction in wrestling, it would be a no-brainer to have Batista as the headliner.

What is it that makes Batista a WWE Hall of Famer? If you're a newer fan and aren't aware, Batista spent his prime years in the Ruthless Aggression Era and a couple of years in the PG Era before calling it quits (and returning in 2014 and 2019).

He started wrestling very late and was well into his 30s when he got a developmental contract. He had a great physique and it came as no surprise that WWE would eventually push him to the moon.

His run included joining Evolution, winning the Tag Team Championship and eventually culminating in a World Heavyweight Championship win at WrestleMania 21 in the main event against Triple H (the same night John Cena won his first WWE title).

Batista would go on to hold six World titles throughout his career. He was the top face of the company for a while and after a point, was second only to John Cena. His tenure may have lasted 8-9 years as a whole, but the impact that he had simply can't be denied. As a result of that alone, he's undoubtedly a first-ballot Hall of Famer and a headliner through and through.

Tom Colohue on Dropkick DiSKussions had this to say about Batista's Hall of Fame induction:

"We knew that Batista wanted one last match and storyline with Triple H. He had been planning it for a long time. He did state publically on several occasions that he would only come back to the WWE for one feud and one match. And he's had that.

"In many ways, he did the company a favor. He's obviously reached a new level of popularity because of his Marvel movies and Guardians of the Galaxy. So he helped to draw people to that WrestleMania. It doesn't surprise me that he's being inducted into the Hall of Fame now. He fully deserves it. And he will also draw eyes to this WrestleMania because of his association with it.

He went on to state that Batista's induction is beneficial to everyone involved and WWE is striking while the iron is hot.

"I think this is WWE striking the iron is still hot and taking advantage of something that will benefit everyone involved. And I think Batista is more than happy to be used in this manner because he still values the company that gave him so much. It's not a shock. It's a good statement. It's a well-deserving figure and I'm excited to hear what he ends up talking about in his speech."

