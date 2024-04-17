What massive change did Triple H bring in specifically for Cody Rhodes in WWE?

Cody Rhodes finished his story at WrestleMania 40 after dethroning Roman Reigns in the main event of Night 2. Almost two weeks later, Chief Content Officer Triple H made a change specifically for the American Nightmare.

The Game, who has thrived in his new role, changed the name of Rhodes' title, making it the 'Undisputed WWE Championship' from the 'Undisputed WWE Universal Championship'. This comes after the end of Roman Reigns's legendary four-year title run, which lasted 1,316 days. It marks the new era of WWE, with Rhodes as its new face.

Triple H has already announced that the American Nightmare will lead the company to a new era, with the Tribal Chief out for a few months.

Rhodes will have his first title defense at Backlash on May 4, where he will face the winner of the match between rivals AJ Styles and LA Knight in a rematch from their Night 2 WrestleMania 40 battle.

Cody Rhodes is the new Undisputed WWE Champion (photo: WWE.com)

Cody Rhodes confirms move to SmackDown after winning the Undisputed WWE Championship

Cody Rhodes appeared on the April 15 episode of Monday Night RAW, where he confirmed that he was moving to SmackDown after becoming the new Undisputed WWE Champion.

The American Nightmare bid farewell to RAW fans while endorsing his good friend Jey Uso as the top guy now that Rhodes is moving to the blue brand and Seth Rollins is taking time away to recover from back and knee injuries.

"The idea was basically to tell you that he’s a SmackDown guy, and this was his farewell, and to endorse Jey Uso because with Seth Rollins gone, Jey Uso is the guy now," Wrestling Insider Dave Meltzer said after RAW (h/t Ringside News).

Cody Rhodes will now move to SmackDown to defend his title there. Following their feud over the past few weeks, he will prepare for a future title match with The Rock.

Jey Uso will challenge Damian Priest at Backlash on May 4, and he will have the opportunity to become the new World Heavyweight Champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback