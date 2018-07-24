Opinion: Seth Rollins may have a surprise in store at SummerSlam

One of the most anticipated matches of this year's SummerSlam is definitely going to be the one for the Intercontinental Championship. With the match announced this week and the fans not so keen on watching Roman Reigns go up against Brock Lesnar, the Intercontinental Championship is indeed going to be one of the major talking points.

Contrary to what happened during the Iron Man match at Extreme Rules, the two did put up a great show and made every part of the match great. However, although both Ziggler and Rollins have delivered tremendous performances, Drew McIntyre has consistently played the role of a deciding factor in the matches.

As a result, Seth Rollins is not incorrect when he states that he is more concerned about Drew McIntyre at ringside. As a matter of fact, Rollins lost the title in the first place owing to Drew McIntyre's interference.

The Iron Man match also saw Drew McIntyre play an important part in the match's outcome. With that being said, it is only legitimate for Seth Rollins to be concerned about Drew McIntyre yet again.

In this week's episode of Raw, we saw Seth Rollins and Finn Balor take on the team of Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler. Rollins pinning Ziggler seems to be some kind of momentum that the WWE has decided to grant to Seth Rollins and we can only hope that the momentum continues.

However, Finn Balor won't be present in Rollins' corner at SummerSlam to even the odds as he would likely be involved in a feud with Baron Corbin. That leaves Seth Rollins vulnerable yet again.

However, in a post-Raw segment, Seth Rollins announced that he would be diving back into his 'bag of tricks'. Rollins also stated that he is called 'The Architect' for a reason and that he would devise a way to take care of Drew McIntyre.

Now we all know that Seth has always been a master manipulator and strategist. Now, Seth Rollins is the kind of Superstar who has been known to fight fire with fire and that leaves room for a lot of possibilities about what might transpire at Summerslam.

Now it is for sure that Rollins would definitely set something up to take care of Drew McIntyre's interference. What remains to be seen is if he uses someone else, or Drew McIntyre himself to attain his ends.

Speaking of using Drew McIntyre himself, it is quite possible that Rollins instigates McIntyre against Ziggler which is one of the possibilities that we already saw. Rollins, being a master manipulator, could possibly make Drew McIntyre turn against Ziggler in the end, acting as Seth Rollins' pawn in the entire game. Or, he could divert his attention somewhere else, as we saw that he does hold a grudge against Finn Balor for his loss in the Universal Championship qualifier.

However, there is one more possibility that could turn everything upside down. While speaking of his 'schemes', Rollins addressed himself as The Architect. Now, whenever we hear Seth Rollins being referred to as the architect, we are reminded of his role in the Shield.

Since Roman Reigns would be involved in the Universal Championship match, he would definitely not be present to assist Rollins in his match and that would mean one thing, the return of Dean Ambrose!

Ambrose has been out of action since his injury during December 2017 and he was expected to recover by 6 months time. This leaves room for the possibility of him returning at Summerslam. Not only would this even the odds, but it would also create the platform for upcoming feuds.

Taking into account how popular Ambrose is, it is only justifiable that he returns on a stage as large as SummerSlam. However, what remains to be seen is what transpires at SummerSlam involving this match. With that being said, We can always hope for other surprises too.