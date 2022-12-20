What movies have Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds done together?

Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds are two of Hollywood's most notable actors. They are both known to portray mostly comedic characters, while Reynolds is known primarily for comedy, Johnson gravitates more toward action films. Despite their differences in genre, they have still played in a few movies together.

The first time the actors were in a movie together was for Fast & Furious Presents Hobbs & Shaw in 2019. In the fillm, the duo only shared the screen for a few scenes, as the WWE star's main partner in the movie was Jason Statham. That wasn't the case for their 2021 film though.

Alongside Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds appeared together on the big screen for the second time in Red Notice. The action comedy film saw the duo play occasional friends and bitter rivals, Johnson portrayed an FBI agent while Reynolds was an art thief.

Interestingly, Dwayne Johnson also voiced one of the bank robbers in Ryan Reynolds' 2021 film Free Guy. He was just one of the many notable personalities who made a cameo in the film.

From the looks of it, the longtime friends will continue sharing the screen. Earlier this year, it was then announced that Red Notice willl have two sequels in the future. According to director Rawson Marshall Thurber, they are planning to shoot both sequels back-to-back.

One of Dwayne Johnson's movies led to him meeting Ryan Reynolds years ago

One of The Rock's earlier films was The Scorpion King in 2002, where he portrayed the titular character. While promoting the movie during MTV's Spring Break in Cancun, he also met Ryan, who was promoting his own movie, Van Wilder. Two decades later, the duo are still friends and have since earned multiple awards for their projects.

In a past interview, Dwayne Johnson spoke about how he met the Deadpool actor and opened up about what type of relationship they have with each other.

“I have not known any actor in Hollywood longer than I’ve known Ryan Reynolds. We started our careers together. I had ‘The Scorpion King' come out. He had ‘Van Wilder’ come out. We were criss-crossing promotions. We wound up in Cancun on ‘MTV Spring Break’ promoting our movies. We’re like an old couple who bicker and fight. And of course, we love and respect each other,” [H/T Pinkvilla]

Although they have only starred in a few movies together, it looks like the bond between the two actors extends to their personal lives.

