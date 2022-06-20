Sheamus is ranked amongst the most versatile talents on the current WWE roster. The Celtic Warrior possesses tremendous in-ring skills, is decent on the mic, and puts his heart and soul into playing his on-screen character.

Apart from pro wrestling, the Irish Superstar has also tried his hand at acting. The SmackDown star has appeared in several films, television shows, and animated movies, some of which were co-produced by WWE Studios.

What movies has Sheamus acted in?

Sheamus' acting career began in the 2008 drama thriller, The Escapist. Interestingly, UFC legend Conor McGregor also appeared in the film as one of the extras.

Later on, Sheamus appeared in Once Upon a time in Dublin (2009), Assault of Darkness (2009), Atone (2019), and Buddy Games (2019).

He was part of the cast of 2016's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows, where he played the character Rocksteady. The Celtic Warrior also made cameos in The Main Event (2020) and Fighting with my Family (2019), based on the life of WWE Superstar Paige.

He also voice acted in a couple of animated WWE movies, namely Scooby-Doo! and WWE: Curse of the Speed Demon and The Jetsons & WWE: Robo-WrestleMania.

Sheamus will compete in the Money in the Bank ladder match

On the latest episode of SmackDown, WWE official Adam Pearce made a massive announcement regarding the upcoming Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

A week ago, Sheamus faced Drew McIntyre in a Money in the Bank Qualifying Match. However, the bout ended in a no-contest, leaving Pearce to decide who would advance to the high-stakes ladder match.

After much deliberation, Pearce announced that both Sheamus and McIntyre would be part of the Money in the Bank Ladder Match (July 2).

Having won the briefcase in the past, The Celtic Warrior knows how it elevates one's career. With Butch & Ridge Holland on his side, the Irish Superstar has a good chance of reliving the glory of being Mr. Money in the Bank.

