What was the name of Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart's team?

Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox made their debut on this week's SmackDown. In a surprising move, they defeated current Women's Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina in a statement-making tag team match. The thin women's roster of the Blue brand was further damaged earlier this week when former SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley suffered an unfortunate injury. The arrival of Shotzi Blackheart, Tegan Nox, and Toni Storm was a welcome decision, given that WWE will be looking forward to delivering its best content now that the fans are returning.

While Shotzi Blackheart made her main roster debut with Tegan Nox, fans of NXT might remember Shotzi Blackheart teaming with former NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon earlier in the year. The two first worked together at NXT Takeover: Wargames, where Ember Moon joined Team Shotzi. Though Team Shotzi lost the match, Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon moved on to team up in the first-ever Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. The duo of Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon eventually defeated the inaugural NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez to win the twin titles, which they held for 55 days.

What was the name of Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon's team?

It is a tradition in WWE to give tag teams a name instead of referring to the duo as individuals. Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon's team was called Team TCB, back when the two used to tag together in NXT. While the meaning of TCB has not been revealed officially, the term TCB stands for taking care of business, which seems to be an appropriate name for a wrestling tag team.

As can be seen in the tweet embedded above, the tank used by Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox for their entrance had TCB written on it. This could be a possible indication that Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox will be wrestling under the TCB name moving forward.

