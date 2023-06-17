What is the name of Karrion Kross' new finisher? Finding out after his big win on SmackDown

On the latest episode of SmackDown, WWE Superstar Karrion Kross partook in mixed tag team action. He teamed up with his wife, Scarlett, against AJ Styles and Mia Yim. Kross debuted a new finisher towards the end of the match, which ultimately granted him the win.

For those unaware, Karrion Kross’ new finisher is a modified pumphandle slam. The former NXT Champion had previously used the devastating Saito Suplex as his finishing maneuver. He also has a modified chokehold, or the Kross Jacket as he likes to call it, in his arsenal.

The Doom Walker put AJ Styles on notice with a sneak attack last week on the blue brand. The Phenomenal One was on commentary for Michin’s Money in the Bank qualifying match against Bayley. Michin lost the match to the Role Model.

Scarlett showed up and blinded AJ Styles by blowing dust in his eyes. Kross took advantage of the distraction to put the former WWE Champion in the Kross Jacket. The heel duo left the ringside to allow Michin to attend to Styles.

A mixed tag team match was booked between the two teams for SmackDown this week. The Doom Walker and the Seductive Siren of Sin grabbed the win after Kross took out the leader of The O.C. with his new finisher.

Is Karrion Kross booked for Money in the Bank?

As of this writing, Karrion Kross doesn’t have a match advertised for the upcoming Money in the Bank premium live event in London. The SmackDown star has feuded against the likes of Drew McIntyre and Rey Mysterio ever since he returned to WWE in 2022.

It is worth noting that WWE has finalized all six participants in the Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match. The promotion is rumored to replace one participant next Monday on RAW.

Money in the Bank Premium Live Event will take place on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at The O2 Arena in London, England.

